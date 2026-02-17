Shyne Refuses to Watch 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc to Avoid Reliving His Trauma

Shyne says he has no interest in watching 50 Cent's documentary about Diddy, explaining that revisiting that chapter of his life would only reopen deep personal wounds. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the former Bad Boy artist revealed that although he's heard praise for the film and knows he's mentioned in it, he deliberately chose not to watch. "You know, I saw Alex, that directed the film," Shyne said, referring to director Alex Stapleton. "Alex said she did reach out to me. She probably did, but I saw her. Congratulations to her. She was nominated for a Director's Guild Award. I didn't see the documentary. I heard that it's great, it's powerful, it's award-winning worthy. I heard I was in the documentary, even though I didn't speak, but obviously, they told the truth about what I've been saying, so nothing that I'm saying is different than what I've said before." Shyne made clear his decision wasn't about questioning the film's quality, but instead about protecting himself emotionally. “I didn't watch it because I just... That's my trauma. So, without getting into what he did to Cassie and what he did to all the other people that have accused him, I knew what he did to me as far as sending me to prison."

Shyne was referring to the infamous 1999 New York nightclub shooting involving Diddy and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Shyne was convicted of the shooting and served nearly nine years in prison, while Diddy was acquitted. After his release, Shyne was deported to Belize, where he eventually entered politics and now serves as a prominent government leader.

Despite his refusal to watch the documentary, Shyne expressed empathy for those who have come forward with allegations against Diddy, and said he believes their claims deserve serious consideration. "So I feel the pain of the victims, Cassie in particular, and everyone that went through what they went through," he said. "Everything that anybody could say, I know to be a fact, right? Even if it's not a fact, I know the potential, and the same way nobody wanted to believe me. I'm not gonna be that person and disbelieve those victims. I'm gonna give them the benefit of the doubt. I'm sorry, because he did it to me." Shyne also contrasted the project with his own film, The Honorable Shyne, which focuses on his life and political rise rather than his former mentor. "I told my story. I didn't tell the Diddy story," he explained. "That's the beautiful thing about my documentary. If I only saw my own documentary twice, I'm definitely not watching the Diddy documentary to traumatize myself. There's nothing I could gain from that." Still, Shyne stopped short of celebrating Diddy's legal troubles, instead expressing hope for his rehabilitation.

"I don't want him to be in the position he's in, but I know what he's capable of," he said. "I pray that Diddy rehabilitates, that he reformed. Maybe he should be glad that God sat him down… maybe this is a blessing for him."