Sports Documentaries

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Netflix's trailer for 'The Redeem Team'
Pop Culture

Netflix's 'The Redeem Team' Doc Trailer Chronicles 2008 Olympics Triumph Led by LeBron, Kobe, and Dwyane Wade

Nearly 15 years after the U.S. men’s basketball team delivered a gold medal-clinching win over Spain, Netflix has released the trailer for 'The Redeem Team.'

Brad Callas1403 days ago
Scottie Pippen Michael Jordan 1998 Getty Bench Overhead
Sports

10 Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Storylines We Want to See

The 10-hour doc will provide untold stories of Michael Jordan & his final season with the Bulls. Here are 10 storylines we want to see.

Alex Wong2285 days ago
best sports documentaries survive and advance
Sports

The Best Sports Documentaries of All Time

Now a tough task to narrow down the best in the genre, here's our take on a quarter-century’s worth of the best sports documentaries of all time.

Robert Naturman3141 days ago

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