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Premiere: 'Finding Satoshi' Trailer Shows Four-Year Investigation Into Mysterious Bitcoin Creator

"This film delivers a definitive answer," says co-director Tucker Tooley.

In the opening seconds of the new trailer for Finding Satoshi, debuting today as an exclusive Complex premiere, we’re let in on the high stakes of the investigation at the heart of an upcoming documentary from Tucker Tooley Entertainment.

“This is the greatest financial mystery of the 21st century,” a narrator says, pointing to the numerous questions that surround the story of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

The film focuses on the extensive investigative efforts of journalist William D. Cohan and private investigator Tyler Maroney, who spent four years tracking down the answers to those questions, chief among them the actual identity of Satoshi.

“Satoshi Nakamoto’s creation of Bitcoin and subsequent disappearance is one of the greatest financial mysteries of all time,” Tucker Tooley, who co-directed the film alongside Matthew Miele, in addition to serving as a producer. “This film delivers a definitive answer to the question: ‘Who created Bitcoin?’ From the beginning, we knew uncovering that mystery demanded a rigorous investigation built on real reporting and real evidence, which our team conducted over a four-year period.”

The search for Satoshi, who is estimated to be worth billions of dollars, finds the duo of Cohan and Maroney speaking at length with crucial figures in the crypto and larger tech space. Michael Saylor, Fred Ehrsam, and Joseph Lubin were all interviewed for the documentary. Bill Gates, notably, is also featured briefly in the new trailer.

Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong has already gone on the record as praising the film as “the most thoughtful take on this subject” he’s ever seen.

“I suspect you got to the right answer,” he said in comments shared with Complex, adding that Finding Satoshi is “a great piece of work.”

Finding Satoshi is available for pre-order now ahead of its April 22 release. Up top, catch the new trailer.

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