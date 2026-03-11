Premiere: 'Finding Satoshi' Trailer Shows Four-Year Investigation Into Mysterious Bitcoin Creator

In the opening seconds of the new trailer for Finding Satoshi, debuting today as an exclusive Complex premiere, we’re let in on the high stakes of the investigation at the heart of an upcoming documentary from Tucker Tooley Entertainment.

“This is the greatest financial mystery of the 21st century,” a narrator says, pointing to the numerous questions that surround the story of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

The film focuses on the extensive investigative efforts of journalist William D. Cohan and private investigator Tyler Maroney, who spent four years tracking down the answers to those questions, chief among them the actual identity of Satoshi.

“Satoshi Nakamoto’s creation of Bitcoin and subsequent disappearance is one of the greatest financial mysteries of all time,” Tucker Tooley, who co-directed the film alongside Matthew Miele, in addition to serving as a producer. “This film delivers a definitive answer to the question: ‘Who created Bitcoin?’ From the beginning, we knew uncovering that mystery demanded a rigorous investigation built on real reporting and real evidence, which our team conducted over a four-year period.”