DJ Paul

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Drake, Bas, DJ Paul, Ebro
Music

Bas Calls Drake One of ‘The Most Inclusive Artists’ in Hip-Hop in Response to Ebro Darden Critique

DJ Paul also praised Drake, saying the rapper was “the best” he’s ever worked with.

Trey Alston351 days ago
Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul performs during TwoGether Land Music Festival 2024.
Music

DJ Paul Reiterates Three 6 Mafia Weren't Satanic: 'Just an Image'

He said the name came from a lyric by Lord Infamous.

Joe Price514 days ago
DJ Paul performing
Music

DJ Paul Flexes His Plaque Collection for Three 6 Mafia and Production Credits

He shared plaques for songs from Trippie Redd, Justin Timberlake, and more.

Trey Alston679 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing a white jacket with an NBC logo and the text "Snoop Dogg", lifting his sunglasses. Close-up of a goat head pendant necklace
Style

Snoop Dogg Urges People Calling His Goat Chain 'Satanic' to 'Leave Me the F*ck Alone'

Snoop is far too busy to be dealing with this kind of "bullsh*t," as he made clear amid ongoing Olympics coverage.

Trace William Cowen718 days ago
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Gangsta Boo attends Baller Aler Rooftop Day Party.
Music

Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead on New Year's Day, Three 6 Mafia confirmed. She was 43. Details surrounding her death are currently unclear.

Jose Martinez1294 days ago
Duke Deuce 'Memphis Massacre III'
Music

Duke Deuce Shares New Mixtape 'Memphis Massacre III'

Just four months after the release of his debut album 'Crunkstar,' Quality Control rapper Duke Deuce returns with his new mixtape 'Memphis Massacre III.'

Brad Callas1359 days ago
DJ Paul of the group Three 6 Mafia performing at the recent VERZUZ event
Music

DJ Paul Says He ‘Kinda Knew’ Fight With Bizzy Bone Was Coming During 'Verzuz'

At Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s intense 'Verzuz' battle, things got physical when Bizzy Bone opted to throw a water bottle at Juicy J.

Joe Price1683 days ago
Bizzy Bone and Layzie Bone performs during VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia
Music

Bizzy Bone on Why He Thinks ‘Verzuz’ Battle Was Really ‘Bone Verzuz the Entire Rap Industry’

After DJ Paul offered his thoughts on last week's 'Verzuz' battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, Bizzy Bone took to socials to offer his take.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1684 days ago
Three 6 Mafia at MTV's 'TRL' in 2006
Music

Watch Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Face Off in 'Verzuz' Battle

Veteran rap groups Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony go head-to-head live from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles for the latest 'Verzuz' battle.

Brad Callas1689 days ago
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DJ Paul attends the OK! 2015 Pre GRAMMY Party.
Music

DJ Paul Seemingly Teases 'Verzuz' Battle Between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

DJ Paul posted a screenshot of a Zoom convo between himself, Krayzie Bone, and Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz with the caption, "What are we discussing?"

Jose Martinez1797 days ago
Three 6 Mafia
Music

Crunchy Black Says Juicy J Used to Fine Three 6 Mafia Members for Drug Use

Crunchy Black says he was grateful for the penalty: "I’m still here ’cause if it wasn’t for the fines, I probably would be gettin’ high as f*ck."

Joshua Espinoza1918 days ago
mafia
Music

Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J and DJ Paul Hit Suicideboys With $6.45 Million Copyright Infringement Lawsuit (UPDATE)

In the massive suit, the claims of which Suicideboys have since denied, it's alleged that the New Orleans duo made a career out of "stealing" from them.

Trace William Cowen2138 days ago
young buck
Music

Young Buck Leaves Prison and Says He Doesn't Owe 50 Cent Money

Upon his release, Buck hopped on Instagram Live with Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul to talk about a variety of things, including his issues with 50 Cent.

Jordan Rose2256 days ago
three 6 mafia
Music

Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul and Trippie Redd Hit With Lawsuit Over "Death" Collab

The suit alleges copyright infringement and requests a cut of profits.

Trace William Cowen2327 days ago
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DJ Paul of rap group Three 6 Mafia
Music

DJ Paul and Travis Scott Settle "No Bystanders" Lawsuit

Per DJ Paul, the lawsuit was merely a business move.

Xavier Hamilton2483 days ago
three 6 mafia
Music

Three 6 Mafia's Reunion Could Lead to New Album, DJ Paul Says

Three 6 Mafia's last album release was was 2008’s 'Last 2 Walk.'

tara mahadevan2505 days ago

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