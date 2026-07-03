Exclusive: 'Grown-ish' Stars Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons Talk Cancel Culture and Social Media Activism
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The 'Grown-ish' stars spoke to Complex about performative social media activism, cancel culture, and what they believe is necessary to effect real change.Karla Rodriguez
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Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey and the 'grown-ish' Cast Reveal How the Series Mirrors Real Life
The cast of 'grown-ish' opened up to Complex about the importance of how the show tackles real-world issues from the lens of a college student.Karla Rodriguez
Complex sits down with Diggy to talk favorites.Nick Restivo
If you're ever compelled to look like him...Complex