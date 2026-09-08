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Nick Restivo

Joined July 2014 | 752 posts
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Latest Stories

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Gallery: What the Heat v. Nets Customized Jerseys Should Really Look Like

That ain't "The Truth," that's "We Run NY."

Nick Restivo4741 days ago
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The 2013 NFL Starting Quarterback Rankings: From Best to Worst

From Peyton Manning to Terrelle Pryor.

Nick Restivo4758 days ago
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25 Pictures Of Dogs Wearing Better Sneakers Than You

Canine stuntin' on you.

Nick Restivo4951 days ago
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Win a Pair of Air Jordan XI "Black and Red"

Black and red.

Nick Restivo5001 days ago
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The 25 Best Uniforms of the 2012 College Football Season

Dressed for success.

Nick Restivo5001 days ago
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An Evening With Nike SB's Stefan Janoski

#AnEveningWithStefan

Nick Restivo5029 days ago
ryan leaf

The 50 Worst Quarterbacks in NFL History

Those QBs who made you wonder how they even made it to the league.

Nick Restivo5117 days ago
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Meatopia 2012: The Complex Recap

The city's finest purveyors of meat took over Randall's Island Park on Saturday.

Nick Restivo5121 days ago

Nike Back to Football Photo Day Contest Winners Celebrate Last Night in NYC

Are you ready for some football?

Nick Restivo5125 days ago
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LeBron James Debuts the LeBron X

Gold medal performance.

Nick Restivo5149 days ago
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Converse Block Party D.C. Recap

Find out what went down at the Converse block party in D.C.

Nick Restivo5175 days ago
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Photo Recap: Nike Makes it Count During NFL Draft Weekend

Life is a Sport. #makeitcount

Nick Restivo5253 days ago
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Complex x Vans 20th Anniversary Half Cab Giveaway

Complex x Vans celebrates 20 years of the Vans Half Cab.

Nick Restivo5293 days ago
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Nike Air Force 1 "White/Gorge Green"

Staying strong since '82.

Nick Restivo5368 days ago
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Levi Maestro's Top 25 Sneakers of All Time

Maestro knows.

Nick Restivo5368 days ago

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