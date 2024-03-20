Detroit Lions' Cameron Sutton Wanted for Alleged Domestic Battery by Strangulation in Florida

When reached for comment by Complex, a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rep offered a correction on the charge, confirming it as domestic battery by strangulation, not the originally reported aggravated battery - domestic violence.

"No one is above the law and domestic violence has no place in our community. We implore Sutton to turn himself in," a department rep said in an email.

Justin Rogers, a longtime Lions beat reporter, said Wednesday said Wednesday that local law enforcement had been notified around 4:30 a.m. on March 7 about “a domestic incident involving Cam Sutton.” Per Rogers, “multiple attempts” were made to contact Sutton prior to the department’s social media update on Wednesday.

Complex has also reached out to a Lions rep for comment.

“We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time,” the Lions rep said.

