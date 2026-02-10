Sports

Former Detroit Lions Star Tracy Scroggins Dies at 56

The Lions announced his passing on Monday, February 9, but did not provide a cause of death.

Former Detroit Lions Star Tracy Scroggins Dead at 56
Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Tracy Scroggins, a defensive fixture during the Detroit Lions’ 1990s playoff runs, has died at age 56. The Detroit Lions confirmed his death on Monday, February 9. His family later shared a statement announcing that Scroggins passed away on February 6.

Scroggins spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Detroit, playing from 1992 through 2001 after being selected in the second round of the 1992 draft from Tulsa.

Over 142 regular-season games (89 starts), he recorded 60.5 sacks and 321 tackles, numbers that place him among the most productive pass rushers in franchise history.

Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, only Robert Porcher and Michael Cofer finished with more for Detroit.

His most prolific season came in 1995, when he posted career highs with 9.5 sacks and 45 tackles, forced two fumbles, and returned one for a touchdown. Across a seven-season stretch, Scroggins reached at least six sacks each year, anchoring a defense that reached the postseason five times during his tenure.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Scroggins’ family remembered him beyond the stat lines. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Tracy Scroggins,” the statement read. “Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance.”

The family also said Scroggins experienced symptoms believed to be linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after his playing career. CTE can only be diagnosed through a posthumous neuropathological exam, and it was not immediately known whether testing would be conducted.

During his retirement, Scroggins was among the former players who pursued concussion-related claims against the NFL.

Before the league, Scroggins was a multi-sport standout from Checotah, Oklahoma, competing in football, basketball, and track. He began his college career at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas before emerging as a star at Tulsa, a path that led to a decade-long run in Detroit.

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