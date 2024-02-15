Jared Goff Shares Wild Dan Campbell Story of Tooth Falling Out During Speech

Speaking of California, I love when people are proud alumni. I think it’s fair to say that Cal has a very strong NFL pipeline. Do you have a Mount Rushmore of Golden Bear athletes?

I’m gonna start with Jason Kidd. Then I’m gonna go Missy Franklin, she’s a swimmer. Let’s go Rogers… actually he was only there for a year. I love Aaron but I don’t know a year is short. Gotta have Marshawn (Lynch). And then if we sub out Aaron, I’m gonna go with Jahvid Best.

Your head coach is probably the most interesting head coach that the NFL's had in a long time. Is there a Dan Campbell story that people don't know? Like a Coach Campbell story party trick.

Party trick is a funny one. I think [Amon-Ra] St. Brown's told the story on air before, but this was two years ago. Coach was talking to a team meeting, he was getting all fired up and his tooth flew out. Like one of his literal teeth flew out onto the ground. And without missing a beat, he just picked it up, put it back in and just kept going on with his pretty intense speech he was giving us. And everyone's like “did his tooth just fly out? What was that?” And he never talked about it. He never brought it up again and just kept it moving.

That’s the most on-brand story possible for that guy. Does he ever reference the kneecap situation? Like it's not on the wall or anything?

That’s a good question. It's not, no. I think that he speaks from the heart so often and sometimes just random things come out. It's just who he is. And in that press conference, that was what it was about. But no, we don't have anything about kneecaps on the walls in the building.

When you look back on your whole NFL career, is there anything you've learned about yourself throughout the whole journey?

I think you learn how tough you are, how much you can handle and and what true hard work and fighting through adversity can get you. I think everyone says that, everyone talks about it, but it's a lot harder to put into action than a lot of people know. Putting your head down and not looking up until the job is finished. I know it's so cliche, but it's true. And the hard work pays off after putting in the quiet and the lonely hours when no one's watching, all that stuff pays off and it's awesome.

You mentioned you’re recently engaged. What is your proposal advice for all the nervous dudes out there?

Do it in the morning. Don't wait till 8:00 at night like I did, do it in the morning. You'll be waiting all day, thinking about it. If you can do it before noon, it'll make your day a whole lot better. I couldn't eat I was so nervous. Just knock it out.