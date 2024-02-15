Jared Goff Shares Wild Dan Campbell Story of Tooth Falling Out During Speech

Jared Goff’s NFL story could be a Disney movie. Goff’s former team won a Super Bowl immediately after trading him to Detroit, a franchise that hadn’t seen a playoff victory in 30 years. Fast forward four years later and Goff would bring the city of Detroit their first home playoff win, fittingly against the Los Angeles Rams and the quarterback [Matthew Stafford] they traded him for. The Lions season ended in heartbreaking fashion but they will still head into the 2024 season as the favorite in the NFC North and arguably the most likable team in the NFL.
It wasn’t always easy but Goff’s cool California attitude would never read otherwise. Recently engaged and embracing the Michigan way of life, Goff is proud of what he’s overcome, but he’s not satisfied and wants Detroit to expect greatness.
"You hear about all the stories of the last 30 years and all the heartbreak and all the close calls and all that stuff," Goff says. "And it was always kind of my mission to eliminate those. There is no voodoo over the lions. That doesn't exist. And I think making that a reality for them is my goal."
We caught up with Jared to talk about his partnership with Jared's Jewelers, proposal tips, playoff football in Detroit, Dan Cambpell's teeth and overcoming adversity on the highest stage.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
So we'll start with the new partnership with Jared. Have you gotten to meet the original Jared? I'm surprised this hasn’t happened by now.
I actually asked that question today. I said, “where did the name come from?” And there is an original Jared. He's 30 years old and I turned 30 this year, so there’s some coincidences here. But, yeah, it's been fun, dude. It's been really cool for me to learn about the brand, obviously the name makes it easy. I think what they stand for as a brand shares similarities with what I stand for. Being able to create custom experiences for customers and the personalization aspect has been fun to learn about. I've actually been able to gift my offensive lineman some Breitling watches through Jared Jewelers. They’re custom boxes, they have their names, Honolulu blue, it’s been fun.
That's not a bad person to partner up with for sure.
It's the perfect partnership. It's the best.
Now that you're a little bit more removed emotionally from the playoffs. I was curious what your biggest take away from the Rams win is given the context to your entire NFL journey?
I've talked about that so much recently and I really think the thing that still rings true is how much more important it was getting a win for our team and our city. It was the first playoff win in so long and a home playoff game, the energy in that building was incredible. Obviously there were some personal connections for me, but it was never about me getting revenge or vindication or anything like that. It was about getting a win for our team and playing as best I can. There were some emotions that I had to deal with, but it was easy once I focused on what really mattered.
Is it extra special in a city like Detroit? Obviously football has been a struggle for a while, people are crying in the stadium after your playoff wins. How rewarding is that?
Yeah it's been great and I've been in just such early stages of it. But you know, you hear about all the stories of the last 30 years and all the heartbreak and all the close calls and all that stuff. And it was always kind of my mission to eliminate those. There is no voodoo over the lions. That doesn't exist. And I think making that a reality for them is my goal. It's a lot of fun to play for a fanbase like that and to be in front of people who care so much.
Yeah, you've been a California guy essentially your whole life until the Detroit move. What has been your biggest takeaway from leaving California and moving to Michigan? Any life lessons?
Yeah, well, I hadn't experienced seasons before. Where it goes from summer to fall to winter, I had never had that. It was so cool to see the leaves change and evolve and then have the snow come. My fiance and I are both from California and haven’t experienced that. I think the people are so, so welcoming and nice and friendly and that's not always the case in California.
Speaking of California, I love when people are proud alumni. I think it’s fair to say that Cal has a very strong NFL pipeline. Do you have a Mount Rushmore of Golden Bear athletes?
I’m gonna start with Jason Kidd. Then I’m gonna go Missy Franklin, she’s a swimmer. Let’s go Rogers… actually he was only there for a year. I love Aaron but I don’t know a year is short. Gotta have Marshawn (Lynch). And then if we sub out Aaron, I’m gonna go with Jahvid Best.
Your head coach is probably the most interesting head coach that the NFL's had in a long time. Is there a Dan Campbell story that people don't know? Like a Coach Campbell story party trick.
Party trick is a funny one. I think [Amon-Ra] St. Brown's told the story on air before, but this was two years ago. Coach was talking to a team meeting, he was getting all fired up and his tooth flew out. Like one of his literal teeth flew out onto the ground. And without missing a beat, he just picked it up, put it back in and just kept going on with his pretty intense speech he was giving us. And everyone's like “did his tooth just fly out? What was that?” And he never talked about it. He never brought it up again and just kept it moving.
That’s the most on-brand story possible for that guy. Does he ever reference the kneecap situation? Like it's not on the wall or anything?
That’s a good question. It's not, no. I think that he speaks from the heart so often and sometimes just random things come out. It's just who he is. And in that press conference, that was what it was about. But no, we don't have anything about kneecaps on the walls in the building.
When you look back on your whole NFL career, is there anything you've learned about yourself throughout the whole journey?
I think you learn how tough you are, how much you can handle and and what true hard work and fighting through adversity can get you. I think everyone says that, everyone talks about it, but it's a lot harder to put into action than a lot of people know. Putting your head down and not looking up until the job is finished. I know it's so cliche, but it's true. And the hard work pays off after putting in the quiet and the lonely hours when no one's watching, all that stuff pays off and it's awesome.
You mentioned you’re recently engaged. What is your proposal advice for all the nervous dudes out there?
Do it in the morning. Don't wait till 8:00 at night like I did, do it in the morning. You'll be waiting all day, thinking about it. If you can do it before noon, it'll make your day a whole lot better. I couldn't eat I was so nervous. Just knock it out.