Denim

Denim is a cotton twill fabric traditionally dyed with indigo, famously used in blue jeans. What began as durable workwear for miners and laborers in the late 19th century has evolved into a material that appears in a wide range of styles, from rugged raw selvedge jeans to high-end runway collections to everyday items like jeans. Collectors and enthusiasts engage with denim by seeking out specific details such as selvedge edges, unique washes, and authentic distressing that highlight craftsmanship and heritage. Denim also plays an active role in streetwear and fashion communities, where people customize and style their jeans to reflect personal identity and cultural influences.

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