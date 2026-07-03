Denim Tears

Denim Tears is a streetwear brand and creative collective founded by Tremaine Emory in 2019 that is most known for its Cotton Wreath motif, which has appeared across a variety of items from Levi's jeans to hoodies. The label uses its clothing to tell meaningful stories related to the African diaspora. Its relevance in contemporary fashion comes from how it sparks dialogue around heritage and activism, attracting a community that values storytelling through design. Fans return for the brand’s ability to blend cultural education with high-quality craftsmanship.

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