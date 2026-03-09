Style

Adidas Pays Homage to the Stars and Stripes With Throwback U.S. Denim Jersey Collection

The fully denim Adidas collection homages 1990s-era American soccer jerseys.

Adidas
Adidas

Adidas nods to the 1990s American soccer aesthetic in its new U.S. Denim Jersey collection.

The collection, a modern take on the retro 1994 Team USA jerseys, drops on March 10 with lightweight pieces fitting for athletes and sports fans alike. Among key pieces are the shorts, denim top and track top, all of which individually pay homage to details of the American flag.


“With the U.S. Denim jersey, we set out to capture the side of American soccer that has always been distinctive and original,” said Inigo Turner, Design Director at Adidas Football in press materials. “This design leans into that spirit with bold graphics, fearless color and a belief that the game here should look and feel like it belongs to the people.”

The U.S. Denim Jersey drop will be available on the official Adidas and select retailers like DSG and Fanatics at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. See the collection below.

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