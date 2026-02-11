Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stars in New Levi's Campaign, Shares Fashion Tips: 'Trust Your Eyes'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stars in a new Levi’s campaign, with a just-released video component featuring three key styling tips from the Oklahoma City Thunder player. The larger campaign, dubbed “Behind Every Original,” was first teased to the world during the 2026 Super Bowl. SGA is featured in “Backstory,” a campaign-launching film helmed by Kim Gehrig, alongside a number of other more-than-familiar faces ranging from Grammy winner Doechii to Toy Story icon Woody.

In what’s fittingly been billed as a “three-pointer video,” released Wednesday (Feb. 11), SGA breaks down what he considers three tenets of nailing one’s personal aesthetic. TK EMBED THREE-POINTER VIDEO HERE TK “Your shoes and your pants must always be cohesive,” he explains in the new clip, seen above. “Never let your accessories outshine your outfit. The last one is a little bit contradicting, but, there are no rules. I think if you trust your eyes and your taste for fashion, you’ll be okay.”

For the original Super Bowl-debuted campaign film, SGA wore 578 baggy jeans and a relaxed fit trucker. As part of the pairing, the NBA star, an ambassador for the brand, had the good fortune of rocking custom denim gloves. See more from SGA and Levi’s below.