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Abercrombie & Fitch Returns to New York Roots in "Denim Made Iconic" Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, and New York Giants stars Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers feature in the campaign.

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch is reclaiming its New York City roots for fall in the brand’s launch of the "Denim Made Iconic" campaign.

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski, model Paloma Elsesser, and New York Giants players Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers are fronting the campaign, with visuals seeing them sport Abercrombie looks across SoHo streets and subway cars.

"Abercrombie has been at the intersection of fashion, sport and culture throughout our entire 134-year history, and this denim campaign celebrates that heritage and individuality that defines New York City, our customers and the talent bringing it to life," brand president Corey Robinson said in a statement.

"With denim being a core staple of every fall wardrobe, we want to offer silhouettes for all occasions—from our Low Rise Ultra Loose jean for an everyday, casual style to our barrel jean that can be dressed up or dressed down."

Abercrombie & Fitch traces its origins to Manhattan, New York, where the brand was founded in 1892. The fall collection spans 120 styles in lengths regular, short, and long, with body inclusive sizing running from 23 to 39, including the brand's Curve Love denim line.

On the men's side, the collection provides an update to the Relaxed Straight fit alongside a baggy jean, both built for all-day comfort. The full fall denim collection is available now on the official Abercrombie & Fitch website and in Abercrombie & Fitch stores worldwide.

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