Abercrombie & Fitch Returns to New York Roots in "Denim Made Iconic" Campaign

Abercrombie & Fitch is reclaiming its New York City roots for fall in the brand’s launch of the "Denim Made Iconic" campaign. Model and author Emily Ratajkowski, model Paloma Elsesser, and New York Giants players Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers are fronting the campaign, with visuals seeing them sport Abercrombie looks across SoHo streets and subway cars.

"Abercrombie has been at the intersection of fashion, sport and culture throughout our entire 134-year history, and this denim campaign celebrates that heritage and individuality that defines New York City, our customers and the talent bringing it to life," brand president Corey Robinson said in a statement. "With denim being a core staple of every fall wardrobe, we want to offer silhouettes for all occasions—from our Low Rise Ultra Loose jean for an everyday, casual style to our barrel jean that can be dressed up or dressed down."