Style

Fugazi Is Opening a Los Angeles Store

The "post-structuralist commentary on streetwear" is opening a brick-and-mortar in West Hollywood

Denim jacket and jeans with red plaid lining, displayed on a white background.
Fugazi via Instagram

Fugazi is gearing up to open its new Los Angeles location. No, not that one.

On Saturday, the LA-founded brand (which bills itself as “a post-structuralist commentary on streetwear and the modern-day consumerist phenomenon,” and shares a name with the long-running and influential hardcore band) is cutting the ribbon on its second brick-and-mortar, this time in West Hollywood.

Fugazi, founded by Trevor Gorji in 2017 (per his LinkedIn) opened its first flagship store in New York City’s Lower East Side in 2024. That shop is split into two sections: one side houses the shopping area, and the second component is le Gaz, Fugazi’s cafe that sells drinks like Vietnamese iced coffee and a rotating variety of pastries from C&B, a bakery in the East Village.

“It's almost like an inside joke,” Gorji told Complex of the brand’s name in 2024.

“It's almost like the direct opposite of calling your brand something like ‘Supreme’ or ‘Greatness,’” he continued. “I kind of look at it like a challenge where I have to convince people why the brand is good. That’s why we don't make a lot of shit that just has a logo on it. It has to offer something else beyond just the name to make people like it.”

Gorji also explained that while opening a storefront can be a financial risk, he didn’t want Fugazi to be “pigeonholed as an Instagram brand.”

“I just think it allows us to be in our own lane and not have to rely so heavily on, ‘What's the most trendy thing on Instagram right now?’” he added.

Fugazi’s Los Angeles shop opens on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT and is located at 8750 Holloway Dr., West Hollywood, CA 90069.

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