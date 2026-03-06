Fugazi Is Opening a Los Angeles Store

Fugazi is gearing up to open its new Los Angeles location. No, not that one. On Saturday, the LA-founded brand (which bills itself as “a post-structuralist commentary on streetwear and the modern-day consumerist phenomenon,” and shares a name with the long-running and influential hardcore band) is cutting the ribbon on its second brick-and-mortar, this time in West Hollywood.

Fugazi, founded by Trevor Gorji in 2017 (per his LinkedIn) opened its first flagship store in New York City’s Lower East Side in 2024. That shop is split into two sections: one side houses the shopping area, and the second component is le Gaz, Fugazi’s cafe that sells drinks like Vietnamese iced coffee and a rotating variety of pastries from C&B, a bakery in the East Village. “It's almost like an inside joke,” Gorji told Complex of the brand’s name in 2024. “It's almost like the direct opposite of calling your brand something like ‘Supreme’ or ‘Greatness,’” he continued. “I kind of look at it like a challenge where I have to convince people why the brand is good. That’s why we don't make a lot of shit that just has a logo on it. It has to offer something else beyond just the name to make people like it.”