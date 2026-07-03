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Less than a week after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. is joining the star-stacked Los Angeles Rams for a Super Bowl run.Joe Price
Druski playfully responded to Meek Mill airing out issues with his label by telling the Philly rapper that he's welcome to join his fake Coulda Been Records.Jordan Rose
According to 'NYT,' Bobby Shmurda has inked a new management deal with Roc Nation, as he works on new music and gears up to release his debut album.tara mahadevan
Sports
NBA Fans React to Dennis Schröder’s $5.9M Celtics Deal After Reportedly Declining Over $80M From Lakers
Dennis Schröder signed a 1-year/$5.9 million deal with the Celtics, which is far less than the $80+ million deal he turned down in-season from the Lakers.Gavin Evans