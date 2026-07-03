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Two images: Left shows Pooh Shiesty in a colorful shirt and yellow cap with jewelry. Right shows Gucci Mane in a pink outfit performing with a microphone.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Accused of Forcing Contract Release by Gunpoint in Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

"As alleged, [Shiesty] produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint," a prosecutor said at a press conference on Thursday.

Trace William Cowen107 days ago
Britney Spears at an awards show, wearing a black dress with long blonde hair, looking to the side.
Music

Britney Spears Reportedly Sells Rights to Music Catalog in Massive Deal

The agreement covers hits like “...Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” and “I'm a Slave 4 U.”

Alex Ocho158 days ago
The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and holding a gold microphone, with a vibrant blue background.
Music

The Weeknd Secures $1 Billion Catalog Deal, Retains Creative Control of His Work

The singer's first-of-its-kind deal places him among a small group of artists, including Michael Jackson and Queen, with billion-dollar catalogs.

Alex Ocho214 days ago
Miguel
Music

Miguel Claims His Label Is Preventing Him From Releasing Another Album, Says Deal is 'Not Fair'

The singer recently dropped 'Caos,' his first album in eight years.

tara mahadevan221 days ago
Chance the Rapper in a blue suit and cap at an event with Apple and A24 logos on an orange backdrop.
Music

Chance the Rapper Addresses Misconceptions of his 2016 Apple Music Deal

Chance the Rapper sat down with Bootleg Kev for an extensive interview about his career.

Mark Elibert326 days ago
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Santiago “Alofoke” Matías wearing a patterned shirt, sunglasses, and a pearl necklace, seated against a wooden background.
Music

Alofoke Says 'Future of Music' at Heart of Sony Deal That 'Opens the Door for New Generations'

Per Alofoke, the deal will allow more artists to “break barriers” at a global scale.

Trace William Cowen367 days ago
Man in a bright blue suit with a floral shirt, wearing an earpiece, standing in a stadium.
Sports

Ryan Clark Reveals His Son's NIL Deal Paid More Than His NFL Rookie Contract

Clark said NIL deals have the potential to lead athletes into making misguided decisions if the right people do not surround them.

Mark Elibert416 days ago
Ryan Coogler discussing Sinners
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Explains the ‘Motivation’ Behind Securing the Rights to ‘Sinners'

The filmmaker joins a small pool of directors including Quentin Tarantino and George Lucas who have successfully negotiated ownership of their works.

Alex Ocho454 days ago
Three men standing in a room with speakers, wearing casual clothing. The background features curtains with a warm lighting effect.
Music

Rimas Entertainment Expands Global Presence by Acquiring 'Significant Stake' in Dale Play Records

Rimas, the label behind Bad Bunny, will continue its independent mission alongside Dale Play as part of an ambitious new deal.

Trace William Cowen499 days ago
Bobbi Althoff
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Reveals She Made Up to $300,000 From TikTok and Brand Deals Last Year

Althoff got her start on TikTok with videos focused on motherhood.

Mark Elibert652 days ago
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Split image. Left: Marlon Wayans. Right: Harvey Weinstein.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Said Weinstein Bros. Demise Was ‘God’s Revenge’ for Stealing ‘Scary Movie’: ‘Vengeance Is Mine’

The multi-hyphenate likened Weinstein's prison sentences for sexual assault as retribution for lowball offers and stolen film ideas.

Alex Ocho682 days ago
A man in a black sweatshirt and a woman with curly hair wearing an elegant lace dress stand together in a dimly lit room
Music

Ice Spice's Manager on Rapper Owning Her Masters: 'It's About Independence'

James Rosemond Jr. began working with the Bronx rapper in March 2022.

tara mahadevan766 days ago
NBA logo featuring a silhouette of a basketball player dribbling, with "NBA" text below
Sports

NBA Reportedly Finalizing Broadcast Deals With NBC, Disney, and Amazon, Throwing Future of 'Inside the NBA' Into Question

Once the deal goes through, the 2024-25 NBA season will be the final time TNT gets to broadcast games.

Mark Elibert787 days ago
Basketball player in Duke jersey number 0 smiling and pointing upwards
Style

Duke Guard Jared McCain Inks NIL Deal With Nail Polish Brand Sally Hansen

The 20-year-old—who has a partnership with Champ Sports—is already worth $1.2 million.

tara mahadevan841 days ago
Two men, left wearing a hoodie and right in a denim jacket with sports logos, both unsmiling
Music

Drake’s OVO Label Reportedly Secures EP Deal With 4Batz Following Bidding War

4Batz linked up with Drizzy for the official remix to his viral track, “act ii: date @ 8.”

Mark Elibert862 days ago
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Music

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Deal With Warner Music Group While Remaining Independent

The "Cobra" artist has a new distribution deal with WMG.

Jaelani Turner-Williams949 days ago
Music

Natalie Nunn Thanks Nicki Minaj for Mentioning Her Chin, Says She’s She's Been Offered $1 Million Deal

Natalie Nunn is having fun with Nicki Minaj namechecking her in a verse off Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape.' "That shout-out got me a million-dollar deal!" she said.

Joe Price1109 days ago
Image of WWE and UFC logo on smartphone screens.
Sports

WWE and UFC to Merge in $21 Billion Deal

“Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people," Vincent McMahon said.

Complex1202 days ago

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