Ice Spice's Manager on Rapper Owning Her Masters: 'It's About Independence'

Ice Spice continues to retain ownership of her masters and publishing, thanks to her manager.

James Rosemond Jr. sat down with Billboard to discuss the ins and outs of the Bronx native’s meteoric rise from the first viral days of “Munch.”

“It was really about giving her all the right information,” Rosemond Jr. said when asked about how Spice is able to possess her masters. “Like, this is where the market is going. It’s about independence. It’s about retaining ownership; about intellectual property and generational wealth. That sometimes there are sacrifices—that people may be dangling money. But if you want a certain type of deal, you have to be patient as we do the work to have leverage.”