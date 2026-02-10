Britney Spears Reportedly Sells Rights to Music Catalog in Massive Deal

Britney Spears has reportedly sold her rights to her music catalog.
According to documents reviewed by TMZ, the 44-year-old pop titan signed a major deal on December 30 that transfers her ownership share to music publisher Primary Wave. Although the exact price was not disclosed, sources described it as a “landmark deal” comparable to the roughly $200 million agreement Justin Bieber made when he sold his catalog in 2023.
Spears is reportedly happy with the sale and has been celebrating by spending time with her kids.
The sale reportedly covers a number of hits from Spears’ early career like 1999’s “... Baby One More Time” and “(You Drive Me) Crazy” to later hits like “I’m a Slave 4 U,” “Gimme More,” “Piece of Me,” “Hold it Against Me,” and many more.
Complex has reached out to Primary Wave for comment. This story may be updated.
Spears now joins a growing group of artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years, including Justin Bieber, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Neil Young, Shakira, KISS, Sting, Phil Collins, and Stevie Nicks.
Nicks sold an 80 percent stake in her publishing catalog to Primary Wave in 2020, when her copyrights were reportedly valued at about $100 million.
Why Are Artists Selling Their Music Catalogs Instead of Collecting Royalties?
According to a 2023 report from ABC News, artists are increasingly selling their music catalogues to capitalize on the financial value of their copyrights and securing immediate wealth from assets that can fluctuate in value over time.
For older artists, this move often serves as a form of estate planning by removing the complex burden of managing these assets from their heirs.
Additionally, selling to specialized publishers allows artists to breathe new life into their work. Companies like Primary Wave focus on marketing and brand-building for improved visibility, which major labels may neglect. This partnership can lead to new projects, such as biographical films, new albums, or remixes that introduce the music to younger generations.