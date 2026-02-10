Britney Spears Reportedly Sells Rights to Music Catalog in Massive Deal

Britney Spears has reportedly sold her rights to her music catalog.

According to documents reviewed by TMZ, the 44-year-old pop titan signed a major deal on December 30 that transfers her ownership share to music publisher Primary Wave. Although the exact price was not disclosed, sources described it as a “landmark deal” comparable to the roughly $200 million agreement Justin Bieber made when he sold his catalog in 2023.

Spears is reportedly happy with the sale and has been celebrating by spending time with her kids.

The sale reportedly covers a number of hits from Spears’ early career like 1999’s “... Baby One More Time” and “(You Drive Me) Crazy” to later hits like “I’m a Slave 4 U,” “Gimme More,” “Piece of Me,” “Hold it Against Me,” and many more.

Complex has reached out to Primary Wave for comment. This story may be updated.