GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

‘Clayface’ Trailer Sees DC Studios Take Plunge Into Body Horror

The official trailer for 'Clayface,' starring Tom Rhys Harries, has been released.

HBO Max Launch Party
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

DC Studios will be segueing into body horror, as shown in the official trailer for upcoming comic book film Clayface.

Released Wednesday (July 22), the James Watkins-directed flick introduces Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, an actor whose face is left horribly disfigured after an assault. Helping him accept his grief is a healthcare specialist, played by Naomi Ackie.

Hagen soon undergoes treatment to mend his face, although it briefly goes awry before he has a quick recovery. “I have no idea what side effects you’ll have or how to treat them,” Ackie’s character of Dr. Caitlin Corr tells the protagonist.

The peak of the trailer comes when Hagen is on a flight and his eyelids shift by fusing together. He rushes to the bathroom during turbulence and prepares himself to cut open his eyelid as the trailer cuts to a less-gruesome scene.

Peter Safran, co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that pursuing Clayface was partly due to the popularity resurgence of horror movies, calling it “one of the most reliable and popular genres with moviegoers.”

“It leans into horror and psychological thriller in a way that definitely differentiates it from more traditional superhero entries, while still being anchored in what I would say is a recognizable character,” Safran added.

Clayface is cemented within the Gotham universe, positioned between the 2022 film The Batman and its 2028 sequel The Batman Part II, both starring Robert Pattinson. It also arrives as DC's first R-rated theatrical release under the new DCU banner. Clayface hits theaters October 23.

Related Stories

DC logo.
Pop Culture

DC Announce New Anime Slate Including 'Absolute Batman,' Joker and Krypto Shows

The studio's first-ever joint showcase with Warner Bros. Animation went down a storm at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Trey Alston31 days ago
A person wearing a hoodie with a Superman design, featuring a soccer ball and a USA shield, stands against a backdrop of city lights.
Style

Peace Collective x DC Comics x US Soccer Collection: How to Shop

The new collaborative collection is available on Complex.

Complex Staff68 days ago
Gerry Conway attends ABC and Marvel honor Stan Lee at New Amsterdam Theatre on October 07, 2019 in New York City. (
Pop Culture

Marvel and DC Comics Legend Gerry Conway Dies at 73

Conway was best known for co-creating the Punisher, Ms. Marvel, and several DC Comics characters.

Joe Price91 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App