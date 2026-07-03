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20-year-old Nigerian-Canadian Doc Dami (a.k.a Damicuts) is already proving to be a master barber whose clients include Roy Woods, Dax, and DDG.Coleman Molnar
"We're obviously two completely different people," says Dax.Akeena Legall
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo