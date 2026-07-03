Dax Shepard

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Dax Shepard Reveals He 'Hated' Eric Dane So Much That He Tried to Fight Him
Pop Culture

Dax Shepard Says He Almost Fought Eric Dane: ‘I Hated Him’

Inside the AA parking lot confrontation that nearly turned physical — and how the two actors became close before Dane’s death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago
A man in a tuxedo and a woman in a strapless dress pose together at an event.
Life

Kaley Cuoco Recalls Hitting ‘Lowest Point’ During Divorce From Karl Cook

'I was on the floor sobbing, thinking I ruined my whole life,' said Kaley Cuoco of her divorce from Karl Cook.

Helen Storms159 days ago
Comedian Marcello Hernández during Goodnights & Credits on Thursday, January 15, 2026.
Pop Culture

Marcello Hernández Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

The 'Saturday Night Live' star addressed speculation on Dax Shepard’s 'Armchair Expert' and confirmed he’s currently in a relationship.

Cheryl Thompson172 days ago
Cher Shades Dax Shepard, Says Wife Kristen Bell 'Deserves Better'
Pop Culture

Cher Jokes That Kristen Bell Could Do 'Better' Than Dax Shepard

The comment came during a conversation with Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

Bernadette Giacomazzo194 days ago
Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell at the 18th Annual Go Gala held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on October 17, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Kristen Bell Accused of Making Light of Domestic Violence in Dax Shepard Anniversary Post

The actress was accused of insensitivity towards domestic violence victims in a post about her twelfth wedding anniversary.

Jaelani Turner-Williams271 days ago
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Dominic Fike
Pop Culture

Dominic Fike Recalls ‘Drinking Whiskey, Taking Shrooms’ All Night Before First ‘Euphoria’ Audition

Dominic Fike recalls his first audition for 'Euphoria,' which didn't go so well.

tara mahadevan298 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 23: Shaquille O'Neal sits on the bench before the game between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks during Game 2 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Sports

Shaquille O'Neal Admits to Learning About 'Love Languages' Only After Divorce: 'Now, I Can Do That'

The former NBA player admitted his fault in not spending "quality time" with his ex-wife.

Jaelani Turner-Williams341 days ago
Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere.
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Jokes He 'Never Had a Gay Experience,’ Says He ‘Kinda Missed That Window’

The ‘F1’ actor spoke candidly about a number of topics during his interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast.

Jose Martinez387 days ago
Dax Shepard in a pink sweater and Eric Dane in a white cardigan, both smiling at separate events.
Pop Culture

Dax Shepard Recalls Almost Fighting Eric Dane at AA Meeting: 'Let's Go Motherf*cker'

Dax Shepard and Eric Dane are now friends despite the near altercation.

Joe Price387 days ago
Brad Pitt.
Pop Culture

The Surprising Relationship That Brad Pitt Formed While Attending AA

The A-list actor opened up about his time attending AA meetings.

Effie Orfanides390 days ago
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(L) Dax Shepard and Monica Padman speak onstage during Variety Shaping Culture With Podcasts, Presented By Wondery at Funke on September 19, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California (R) Cynthia Erivo attends the "Wicked" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024 in New York City
Pop Culture

Cynthia Erivo 'Annoyed' After Dax Shepard Asks How She Wipes With Long Nails

The "Armchair Expert" co-host boldly asked Erivo about she manages to use the restroom despite her long artificial nails.

Jaelani Turner-Williams604 days ago
Man in dark suit smiles at an event with logos in the background
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Says He Walks Around Naked at Home, Just Like His Dad Who He 'Always Took Showers' With

On the same 'Armchair Expert' episode, Cooper shared that it took him several months to connect with his daughter, Lea.

tara mahadevan869 days ago
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Says His ‘First 8 Months’ He Didn’t Know If He Loved His Daughter

The Oscar-nominated actor welcomed his daughter, Lea, with Irina Shayk in 2017.

tara mahadevan870 days ago

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