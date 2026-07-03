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Latest Stories

Man in branded sweatshirt and cap standing by a pool at an evening event
Music

Joyner Lucas Announces 'Not Now I’m Busy' Headlining Tour

With support from Millyz and Dax, the tour begins on May 11 and ends on June 22.

Jaelani Turner-Williams863 days ago
Jessie reyez at 2023 juno awards
Music

Recap: Jessie Reyez, Tobi, The Weeknd Win at 2023 Juno Awards

The 2023 Juno Awards are underway following Saturday night’s Opening Night Awards where it handed out several awards including Single of the Year.

Louis Pavlakos1222 days ago
Dax's new song PTSD
Music

Canadian Rapper Dax Drops New Video For Track "PTSD"

Canadian rapper and TikTok star Dax unleashed his new video for his song “PTSD” yesterday, a song and video the 28-year-old called “20+ years in the making.”

Louis Pavlakos1286 days ago
Doc Dami Calgary Barber
Pop Culture

Calgary’s Viral Tiktok Barber Doc Dami Is a Philosopher Behind the Chair

20-year-old Nigerian-Canadian Doc Dami (a.k.a Damicuts) is already proving to be a master barber whose clients include Roy Woods, Dax, and DDG.

Coleman Molnar1626 days ago
Dax Shepard
Pop Culture

Dax Shepard Worried About Publicly Announcing Relapse

Dax Shepard worried that he might alienate fans if he announced his recent relapse publicly. The actor and podcaster shared his thoughts on ‘Ellen.’

Alex Galbraith1999 days ago
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dax trippie red
Music

How Dax and Trippie Redd Linked Up for New Single “I Don’t Want Another Sorry”

"We're obviously two completely different people," says Dax.

Akeena Legall2027 days ago
dax feature image
Music

Premiere: Dax Takes the Shot With New EP “I’ll Say It For You”

The Ottawa rapper premieres his new EP on Complex and sits down for an exclusive interview.

Akeena Legall2319 days ago
classified dax snak the ripper
Music

Premiere: Classified Links Up With Dax & Snak the Ripper for "Rap Sh*t" Video

We premiere the Halifax emcee's grimy new video, featuring Ottawa's Dax & BC's Snak the Ripper.

Alex Nino Gheciu2348 days ago
tory
Music

Tory Lanez Says Footage of Him Running Up on Dax Was 'Entertainment'

Tory Lanez dissects his decision to share a video in which he demanded (and received) an apology from Dax.

Trace William Cowen2710 days ago
Tory Lanez
Music

Canadian Rapper Dax Talks About Tory Lanez Pulling Up and Demanding Apology

Tory Lanez has found himself in a slew of feuds recently. Don Q, Joyner Lucas, Dream Doll, and Royce Da 5'9" are among those to diss the Canadian rapper.

Joe Price2714 days ago
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