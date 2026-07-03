Latest Stories
Joyner Lucas Announces 'Not Now I’m Busy' Headlining Tour
With support from Millyz and Dax, the tour begins on May 11 and ends on June 22.
Recap: Jessie Reyez, Tobi, The Weeknd Win at 2023 Juno Awards
The 2023 Juno Awards are underway following Saturday night’s Opening Night Awards where it handed out several awards including Single of the Year.
Canadian Rapper Dax Drops New Video For Track "PTSD"
Canadian rapper and TikTok star Dax unleashed his new video for his song “PTSD” yesterday, a song and video the 28-year-old called “20+ years in the making.”
Calgary’s Viral Tiktok Barber Doc Dami Is a Philosopher Behind the Chair
20-year-old Nigerian-Canadian Doc Dami (a.k.a Damicuts) is already proving to be a master barber whose clients include Roy Woods, Dax, and DDG.
Dax Shepard Worried About Publicly Announcing Relapse
Dax Shepard worried that he might alienate fans if he announced his recent relapse publicly. The actor and podcaster shared his thoughts on ‘Ellen.’
How Dax and Trippie Redd Linked Up for New Single “I Don’t Want Another Sorry”
"We're obviously two completely different people," says Dax.
Premiere: Dax Takes the Shot With New EP “I’ll Say It For You”
The Ottawa rapper premieres his new EP on Complex and sits down for an exclusive interview.
Premiere: Classified Links Up With Dax & Snak the Ripper for "Rap Sh*t" Video
We premiere the Halifax emcee's grimy new video, featuring Ottawa's Dax & BC's Snak the Ripper.
Tory Lanez Says Footage of Him Running Up on Dax Was 'Entertainment'
Tory Lanez dissects his decision to share a video in which he demanded (and received) an apology from Dax.
Canadian Rapper Dax Talks About Tory Lanez Pulling Up and Demanding Apology
Tory Lanez has found himself in a slew of feuds recently. Don Q, Joyner Lucas, Dream Doll, and Royce Da 5'9" are among those to diss the Canadian rapper.