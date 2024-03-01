Bradley Cooper is extremely pro-nudity.

In a recent conversation on his friend Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Cooper shared that he’s “totally” comfortable walking around naked at home—a practice he learned from his father during his childhood, per Entertainment Weekly.

When Shepard said his family was “naked all the time,” Cooper said "me too,” adding that his late father was “always” in the buff.

"My dad was always nude, always took showers with him,” Cooper said.

The rule stands with Cooper’s kid. When Shepard said that his daughters Lincoln and Delta come into the bathroom while he’s on the toilet, Cooper shared that he has similar rules in his home.