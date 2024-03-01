Bradley Cooper is extremely pro-nudity.
In a recent conversation on his friend Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Cooper shared that he’s “totally” comfortable walking around naked at home—a practice he learned from his father during his childhood, per Entertainment Weekly.
When Shepard said his family was “naked all the time,” Cooper said "me too,” adding that his late father was “always” in the buff.
"My dad was always nude, always took showers with him,” Cooper said.
The rule stands with Cooper’s kid. When Shepard said that his daughters Lincoln and Delta come into the bathroom while he’s on the toilet, Cooper shared that he has similar rules in his home.
“My bedroom, the bathtub, and toilet, and bed are all in the same room,” Cooper said.
“It’s 24/7, dude,” the 12-time Oscar nominee added. “There are no doors. … The stairs go up and it’s all one floor.”
Cooper and Irina Shayk share 6-year-old daughter, Lea. “We talk where I’m on the toilet, she’s in the bathtub; that’s sort of the go-to,” he said.
Cooper made headlines earlier this week when he confessed to Shepard that it took some time for the Maestro director/actor to connect with Lea.
“The first eight months—I don’t even know if I really love the kid,” Cooper said. “It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph.”
“That’s my experience,” the actor explained. “Fascinated by it. Loved taking care of it. But would I die if someone came in with a gun?” He added, “And then all of a sudden, it’s like no question.”