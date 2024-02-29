Bradley Cooper Says His ‘First 8 Months’ He Didn’t Know If He Loved His Daughter

Bradley Cooper welcomed his first and only child, Lea, with ex Irina Shayk in March 2017.

But at first, he found it difficult connecting with the now-six-year-old. The Oscar-nominated actor opened up about those first few months as a father on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday.

“The first eight months—I don’t even know if I really love the kid,” he said, per Page Six. “It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph.”

“That’s my experience,” the actor explained. “Fascinated by it. Loved taking care of it. But would I die if someone came in with a gun?” He added, “And then all of a sudden, it’s like no question.”