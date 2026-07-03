David O Russell

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Nic Cage and John Madden are pictured
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Tapped by David O. Russell to Play John Madden in Upcoming Film

Cage doesn't miss, so it's safe to say this will be a must-see.

Trace William Cowen701 days ago
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell Reportedly in Talks to Play Lead Role in John Madden Biopic

The Amazon/MGM film, simply titled <i>Madden</i>, will be directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell.

Joshua Espinoza1149 days ago
Keke Palmer attends Teen Vogue Summit 2022; Sacha Baron Cohen attends Oscars screening.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen Will Lead David O. Russell’s ‘Super Toys’

'Super Toys,' a new film written and directed by David O. Russell, will star Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen as toy sales reps in the 1970s.

Jose Martinez1255 days ago
Christian Bale is seen at a film event
Pop Culture

Christian Bale on Chris Rock Making Him Laugh During ‘Amsterdam’ Shoot: ‘I Couldn’t Act’

Christian Bale and Chris Rock appear together in David O. Russell's upcoming period piece 'Amsterdam,' which features a massive ensemble cast.

Trace William Cowen1390 days ago
GIVĒON performs onstage during his "2022 Give Or Take" tour
Music

Givēon Debuts New Song "Time" Co-Written by Drake and Daniel Pemberton

Givēon has shared his smooth new single "Time," which was co-written by Drake and Daniel Pemberton for the upcoming mystery comedy film 'Amsterdam.'

Joe Price1394 days ago
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amsterdam movie screen shot christian bale
Pop Culture

Watch 'Amsterdam' Trailer f/ Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, and More

The first trailer has arrived for David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam,' starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, and tons more.

Jordan Rose1473 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sony Emails Say David O. Russell “Felt Up” His Transgender Niece

The newest person to be embarassed by leaked Sony emails? David O. Russell, who "felt up" his transgender niece.

Doug Sibor4233 days ago
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro to Co-Star in David O. Russell’s “Joy”

David O. Russell is getting the gang back together for his next film "Joy," and Robert De Niro has just signed on.

Doug Sibor4261 days ago
Pop Culture

David O. Russell Reveals Jennifer Lawrence Got Her Spot in 'Silver Linings Playbook' Because of a Spider

How a spider changed the fate of an ordinary person's life-- that wasn't Peter Parker.

Diane Cho4528 days ago
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Pop Culture

David O. Russell Compares Jennifer Lawrence's "Hunger Games" Schedule To Slavery

There has to be a better way to phrase this.

Jason Serafino4569 days ago
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Pop Culture

"American Hustle," or When Oscar Bait Doesn't Feel Like Oscar Bait: A Review

Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bradley Cooper let loose in this highbrow romp.

MattBarone4600 days ago
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Pop Culture

The First Trailer For "American Hustle" Looks Amazing

David O. Russell's done it again.

Tanya Ghahremani4735 days ago
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Pop Culture

Is Bradley Cooper Good Looking, Even in Curlers?

They counteract the stubble.

nancy-stiles4872 days ago
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Pop Culture

David O. Russell Has Cast Jennifer Lawrence in a Third Film

This time, <em>The Ends of the Earth</em>!

Tanya Ghahremani4896 days ago

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