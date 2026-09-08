Diane Cho
Latest Stories
10 Illest Dance Videos on YouTube Right Now
These are 10 of the illest dance videos on YouTube that you must watch right now.
This Kickstarter Campaign Aims to Let You Create Custom Clothing With Laser Technology
Apliiq is launching their new Kickstarter campaign to raise money for a laser cutter.
It's Been Officially Confirmed: Zack Snyder will Direct "Justice League"
It's Been Officially Confirmed: Zack Snyder will Direct "Justice League"
ICYMI: Dr. Phil Tries to Mend the Relationship Between Putin and Obama in this Hilarious Sketch from the "Tonight Show"
ICYMI: Dr. Phil Tries to Mend the Relationship Between Putin and Obama in this Hilarious Sketch from the "Tonight Show"
Actor Brian Baumgartner from "The Office" Got Hitched Over the Weekend
Actor Brian Baumgartner from "The Office" got married over the weekend.
Neighbors Speak Out Against a Couple Who Remodeled their Home to Look Like the House from the Animated Movie "Up"
The neighbors speak out against a couple who remodeled their home to look like the house from the animated movie "Up."
China Bans "The Good Wife" and "The Big Bang Theory" in an Effort to Increase Censorship of Overseas Online Television
China bans "Big Bang Theory" in an effort to increase censorship of overseas online television.
Take a First Look at Animator Michal Socha's Version of "The Simpsons" Couch Gag That Airs Tonight
Watch the newest version of the "Simpsons" couch gag by Polish animator Michal Socha.
It's Official: George Clooney is Engaged to Amal Alamuddin
George Clooney is officially engaged to Amal Alamuddin.
Watch Your Favorite "Game of Thrones" Characters Sing in this Hilarious Parody Video
Watch Daenerys Targaryen sing to "Titanium" in this hilarious "Game of Thrones" parody video.
Laura Prepon Will Return Full-Time for Season 3 of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black"
Laura Prepon will be returning full-time to "Orange is the New Black" for season 3.
The Creepiest Character from "Game of Thrones" has the Voice of an Angel
The creepiest character from "Game of Thrones" has the voice of an angel.
The White House Responds to the Petition to Deport Justin Bieber
The White House finally responds to the petition to deport Justin Bieber.
Gwen Stefani Will Replace Christina Aguilera on "The Voice"
Gwen Stefani will replace Christina Aguilera on "The Voice" for season seven.
It Will Cost $200 to Attend Quentin Tarantino's Reading of "The Hateful Eight" With Special Guest Samuel L. Jackson
It will cost $200 to attend Quentin Tarantino's reading of "The Hateful Eight" but Samuel L. Jackson will be there.
Here's More Proof That Jimmy Fallon Parties Harder Than You
Jimmy Fallon proves that he still has what it takes to party through the night.
"Noah" Screenwriter Ari Handel Addresses the Reason For An All White Cast: To Represent "Stand-ins for All People"
"Noah" screenwriter Ari Handel Cho
Barack and Michelle Obama Take Broadway
The Obamas watch "Raisin in the Sun" featuring Denzel Washington.