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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Hellraiser' Reboot Coming From 'The Dark Knight' and 'Blade' Writer
The 1987 British horror film will be rebooted by the co-writer of the 'Dark Knight' trilogy.
Kyle Shokeye2630 days ago
Pop Culture
David S. Goyer: The Man Behind Your Favourite Superhero Movies Talks 'The Forest', Stolen Cars and Blade
We talk to wrier, director and producer David S. Goyer about his new film 'The Forest'
Jerry Gadiano3795 days ago