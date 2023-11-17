Danny Brown Shares 'Quaranta' Album f/ The Alchemist, MIKE, and More

Quaranta follows 2019's U Know What I'm Sayin? album, which boasted features from Run the Jewels, Blood Orange, JPEGMafia, and Obongjayar, and production from Q-Tip and Flying Lotus.

“At this point in my life, I have more creativity than ambition,” Danny Brown told Complex back in 2016. “If you nurture your talent, you might not regret what you put out five years ago. I can’t imagine if you was listening to some of the songs I was making when I was 18 or 19. I’d be cringing and ready to die right now.”

Stream Quaranta on Spotify and Apple Music.