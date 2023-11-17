Danny Brown Shares 'Quaranta' Album f/ The Alchemist, MIKE, and More

Danny Brown has dropped off his latest album, Quaranta.
The 11-track offering includes features from MIKE, Bruiser Wolf, and Kassa Overall, with production from The Alchemist and Quelle Chris, among others.
Earlier this week, the Detroit native dropped off the video for the Quaranta cut "Jenn’s Terrific Vacation," which followed the visual for "Tantor" last month.
Quaranta follows 2019's U Know What I'm Sayin? album, which boasted features from Run the Jewels, Blood Orange, JPEGMafia, and Obongjayar, and production from Q-Tip and Flying Lotus.
“At this point in my life, I have more creativity than ambition,” Danny Brown told Complex back in 2016. “If you nurture your talent, you might not regret what you put out five years ago. I can’t imagine if you was listening to some of the songs I was making when I was 18 or 19. I’d be cringing and ready to die right now.”
Stream Quaranta on Spotify and Apple Music.