Danny Brown Believes Dave Chappelle Doesn’t Like Him Anymore After Comedian Claimed They Smoked Laced Weed

Danny Brown might have fumbled the friendship bag with Dave Chappelle.

In a new interview with HipHopDX, the Detroit rapper provided more details of what really happened with him and Chappelle in “Story by Dave Chappelle” from Big Sean’s 2020 Detroit 2 album. In the interlude, the comedian describes flopping at a set after smoking weed with Brown. As Chappelle’s stand-up worsened, Brown apparently left the event and didn’t pick up Chappelle’s calls. Chappelle then claimed that the joint was laced with something.

“I think he don’t like me no more,” Brown told DX as he laughed. “I would love to [talk to him again] though […] I just respect him so much, y’know, and it just taught me a lot … made me respect stand-up comedy a lot more, I will say that.”