Stephanie Cuepo Wobby

Joined October 2024 | 4 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Islam Makhachev of Russia secures a submission against Renato Moicano of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 311 event at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

The 10 Most Brutal Submissions in UFC History, Ranked

Islam Makhachev’s arm triangle, the Korean Zombie’s Twister, and the “Von Preux” lead a list of the wildest submissions.

Stephanie Cuepo Wobby35 days ago
Khamzat Chimaev of Chechnya punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 10 Best One-Strike Knockouts in UFC History, Ranked

Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Francis Ngannou lead a list of the best one-strike KO/TKOs of all time.

Stephanie Cuepo Wobby70 days ago
Josh Hokit poses for a portrait after winning his UFC fight in November 2025.

Who is Josh Hokit? Meet Donald Trump’s New Favorite Fighter

“The Incredible Hok” will fight Derrick Lewis at the White House on June 14 at UFC Freedom 250.

Stephanie Cuepo Wobby101 days ago
Matt Geiler is dressed in a black unitard with a pumpkin on his head as her dances to the "Ghostbusters" theme song in 2006.

Remember The Pumpkin Dance, The Internet’s Favorite Halloween Meme? We Talked To The Dude Who Did It

Matt Geiler may be best known for his impromptu Halloween dance on a local news station in 2006, but Complex wanted to find out what else the multi-hyphenate creative has been up to since he busted his spooky moves.

Stephanie Cuepo Wobby694 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App