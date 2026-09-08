Stephanie Cuepo Wobby
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The 10 Most Brutal Submissions in UFC History, Ranked
Islam Makhachev’s arm triangle, the Korean Zombie’s Twister, and the “Von Preux” lead a list of the wildest submissions.
The 10 Best One-Strike Knockouts in UFC History, Ranked
Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Francis Ngannou lead a list of the best one-strike KO/TKOs of all time.
Who is Josh Hokit? Meet Donald Trump’s New Favorite Fighter
“The Incredible Hok” will fight Derrick Lewis at the White House on June 14 at UFC Freedom 250.
Remember The Pumpkin Dance, The Internet’s Favorite Halloween Meme? We Talked To The Dude Who Did It
Matt Geiler may be best known for his impromptu Halloween dance on a local news station in 2006, but Complex wanted to find out what else the multi-hyphenate creative has been up to since he busted his spooky moves.