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Lorenz.OG custom Air Max 95
Sneakers

Lorenz.OG' New Nike Air Max 95 Custom on Display at Atmos

Lorenz.OG's 'Air in Colour Atmos' exhibition takes place this week.

Victor Deng87 days ago
'Good Day' John Geiger 004
Sneakers

This John Geiger Shoe Was Designed by a 7th Grader

Preorders for the 'Good Day' John Geiger 004 are now live.

Victor Deng292 days ago
Image via Weedmaps
Style

Weedmaps Pay Tribute To Cannabis Activists With The Ceeze ‘420’ 1s

Step clean this 4/20 with these fresh kicks.

Complex455 days ago
Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Custom Giveaway
Sneakers

Jarritos Is Giving Away These Custom Nike SB Dunks

To celebrate its 74th birthday.

Victor Deng687 days ago
Sneakers

Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, & Matt Damon Wore Custom Nike Dunks in Super Bowl Ad

Special sneakers created for the 'DunKings.'

Victor Deng885 days ago
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Sneakers

These Custom Nike Air Max 95s Are Limited to 100 Pairs

Available exclusively at Lorenz.OG's 'AIR in Colour Exhibition.'

Victor Deng907 days ago
Jaylen Brown Kobe & Gigi Reverse Grinch Nike Kobe 6 Customs
Sneakers

Jaylen Brown Honors Kobe Bryant & Gigi with Custom Nikes

'Reverse Grinch' customs feature artwork of the late basketball icon and his daughter.

Brandon Richard923 days ago
Jake Paul Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Boxing Boots by The Surgeon
Sneakers

Jake Paul Fights Nate Diaz In $100K Custom Travis Scott x Jordan Gear

Crafted by Dominic 'The Surgeon' Ciambrone.

Brandon Richard1078 days ago
Lorenz OG's assortment of custom sneakers
Sneakers

Lorenz.OG Says Sneaker Brands Are Copying His Work, Now He Wants Credit

Lorenz.OG is known for dyeing sneakers in a colorful style, and he feels that brands have been using his work as inspiration. Now he wants them to give credit.

Matt Welty1346 days ago
Nascar x Noah Gragson + Sierato lead 1
Pop Culture

Sierato and Noah Gragson Show Why Sneakers and Cars Have So Much in Common

Racing and sneakers go together like NASCAR driver Noah Gragson and designer Sierato. Watch these two collab on a custom pair of sneakers honoring the track.

Brandon Constantine1360 days ago
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Gushers Custom Sneaker Thumb
Sneakers

Preview RAL7000Studio x Gushers Crazy Custom Sneaker Before ComplexLand

ComplexLand is 24 hours away and we know you're gushing over Gushers new RAL7000Studio custom sneaker drop. So here's a preview for those who can't wait.

Brandon Constantine1516 days ago
Gushers x Sole Quest
Sneakers

Gushers Created a Crazy Custom Sneaker That’s Set to Drop at ComplexLand

Gushers is stepping into ComplexLand with a new crazy, colorful, custom shoe that can only be found in the Complex Metaverse. So don't miss out.

Brandon Constantine1521 days ago
Drip Creationz Travis Scott Air Force 1
Sneakers

Nike Says Sneaker Customizer Is Infringing On Its Trademark

Nike files a federal lawsuit against Drip Creationz, alleging trademark infringement over custom and knockoff versions of its iconic Air Force 1 sneaker.

Brandon Richard1822 days ago
Lucien Smith Adidas Forum Low Custom
Sneakers

Artist Lucien Smith Is Releasing Custom Adidas Forums For Charity

Artist Lucien Smith is releasing a custom Adidas Forum Low in June 2021 that's limited to 200 pairs with proceeds from the sales benefiting charity.

Victor Deng1865 days ago
Kelsey Amy
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Designer Kelsey Amy on Women in Sneakers, Exclusive Air Jordans, & More

Jordan Brand senior color designer Kelsey Amy talks about her journey to get her job, advice for women wanting to work in sneakers, PE shoes, & more

Riley Jones1920 days ago
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Lil Nas X x MSCHF x Air Max 97 Satan Shoe
Sneakers

MSCHF Offers Refunds on Satan Shoes After Nike Settlement

MSCHF is offering refunds for the Lil Nas X Satan shoes after it reached a settlement with Nike following the sportswear brand's lawsuit. Find out more here.

Riley Jones1925 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

How the Shoe Surgeon Became the Go-To Customizer for Drake, Justin Bieber, and Nelly

In episode 72 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Dominic Ciambrone, also known as the Shoe Surgeon, shares how he became inspired to create custom designed shoes.

Complex1926 days ago

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