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We tried out the course in New York to learn the art of making one's own specialized sneaker from one of the custom footwear scene's most prominent names.Stefan Breskin
Cassius Hirst, the son of Damien Hirst, is building his own name in the art world by painting Air Force 1s for the likes of Virgil Abloh, ASAP Rocky, and more.Lei Takanashi
Mache has made custom sneakers for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Big Sean, and he's also made shoes for the biggest wrestlers in the world, too.Tim Newcomb
Following years of being ridiculed and mocked, the Nike Air Monarch IV is now a popular subject amongst the world's best sneaker customizers, who are changing the narrative surrounding the shoe by adding stylish designs.Brandon Richard