Jaylen Brown Honors Kobe Bryant & Gigi with Custom Nikes

Brown took the court wearing the "Reverse Grinch" Nike Kobe 6, this pair customized with art honoring both Kobe Bryant and his beloved daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. The phrase 'In Loving Memory Of..." is painted along the medial panels. Miami-based artist Marcus "SolesbySir" Rivero is responsible for the custom work.

Brown also played in a Swooshless version of the "Reverse Grinch" Nike Kobe 6 minus the artwork in the Celtics' Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. During an episode of Sneaker Shopping last year, Brown called today's sneaker designs "trash" and said there needs to be some disruption in the sneaker game.