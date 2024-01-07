Jaylen Brown Honors Kobe Bryant & Gigi with Custom Nikes

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is one of the more interesting 'sneaker people' to follow in the NBA at the moment. For the past few years, he's played without a sneaker endorsement deal after parting ways with Adidas in 2021. Since then, he's mostly played in Nikes, including pairs from Kobe Bryant's signature line. However, he's also been an outspoken critic of Nike, questioning the brand's ethics when it decided to cut ties with Kyrie Irving in December 2022.
Despite Brown's growing disdain for Nike, he's continued to play in the brand's sneakers, albeit customized versions that obscure the Swoosh branding. Instead, he's partnered with artists who help him use the shoes to deliver personal messages ranging from empowering Black imagery, tributes to his family members, and honoring the game's legends. It was the latter when the Celtics visited the Indiana Pacers last night.
Brown took the court wearing the "Reverse Grinch" Nike Kobe 6, this pair customized with art honoring both Kobe Bryant and his beloved daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. The phrase 'In Loving Memory Of..." is painted along the medial panels. Miami-based artist Marcus "SolesbySir" Rivero is responsible for the custom work.
Brown also played in a Swooshless version of the "Reverse Grinch" Nike Kobe 6 minus the artwork in the Celtics' Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. During an episode of Sneaker Shopping last year, Brown called today's sneaker designs "trash" and said there needs to be some disruption in the sneaker game.