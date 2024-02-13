Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, & Matt Damon Wore Custom Nike Dunks in Super Bowl Ad

It turns out Usher wasn't the only person who used Super Bowl XLVIII to wear special sneakers. For viewers who were paying attention to this year's Super Bowl commercials, Ben Affleck and the members of his newly-formed music group, the DunKings, also laced up custom Nike Dunks in a new ad for Dunkin' Donuts.

In the tongue-in-cheek Super Bowl spot, Affleck and the rest of the DunKings members, including football legend Tom Brady and actor Matt Damon, wore custom Nike Dunk Lows. The sneaker was co-created by sneaker customizers Ant Kai and Andu, with both parties resharing the moment on Instagram yesterday.

The custom "DunKing" Dunk Lows don hues of pink, brown, and sail resembling the Dunkin' Donuts logo and are paired with sprinkle details at the forefoot inspired by the coffee company's donuts.

While this custom "DunKing" Nike Dunk Low won't be available to the public, Dunkin' Donuts created a DunKing collection with pieces available for preorder here. Check out Dunkin' Donuts' Super Bowl ad below.