Cults

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CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: (L-R) Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Jemele Hill and Yvonne Orji attend as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone, during Cannes Lions 2022, at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Watch Keke Palmer Convince Issa Rae She’s Joining a Cult in Hilarious Prank Call

Keke Palmer was the latest celebrity to paratke in 'Elle' magazine's popular video series.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago
'Real Housewives' Star Mary Cosby's 'Cult' Details Abuse & Financial Exploitation
Pop Culture

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby at Center of Abuse Allegations in New Docuseries

The three-part series 'The Cult of the Real Housewife' centers on allegations made by former members of the church led by Mary Cosby and her husband.

Bernadette Giacomazzo197 days ago
Craig Mack in a green jacket stands in a dimly lit room, with a woman in the background near blue balloons.
Music

Craig Mack’s Ex-Wife Details Rapper’s Involvement in Alleged Cult and Asking Diddy for Money

She spoke about Mack and their children's experience with the Overcomer Ministry in an interview with 'The Art of Dialogue.'

Joe Price200 days ago
Craig Mack during Derek Corley's Sessa Party at Sessa in New York City, New York, United States.
Music

Craig Mack’s Ex-Wife Thinks He Was Purposely Infected With HIV: ‘Someone Got to Him'

Craig Mack died in 2018, having never disclosed is HIV diagnosis publicly.

Jaelani Turner-Williams206 days ago
Vince Staples wearing glasses and a jacket is performing on stage, holding a microphone and smiling.
Music

Does Vince Staples' Fascinating Story About the Violent Origin Story of Mormonism Check Out?

Vince Staples' recent recollection of the story of Mormonism points to a violent origin. Here's what to know.

Trace William Cowen220 days ago
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'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Mary Cosby the Subject of a Three-Part TLC Docuseries
Pop Culture

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Mary Cosby the Subject of a Three-Part TLC Docuseries

'The Cult of the Real Housewife' three-part docuseries will air on January 1, 2026, on TLC, and streaming on HBO Max.

Bernadette Giacomazzo248 days ago
Christa B. Allen at the world premiere of "He Went That Way" held during the Tribeca Film Festival.
Pop Culture

‘13 Going on 30’ Alum Reveals She Escaped a Cult While Involved With Its Leader

The '13 Going on 30' actress alleges she was unknowingly drawn into a cult through a relationship with its leader.

Sienna Dubois 320 days ago
Colman Domingo smiling, wearing an orange jacket, sitting in a studio with blurred lights in the background.
Pop Culture

Colman Domingo Reveals He Almost Accidentally Joined a Cult

Domingo says he met the group in Mexico City and found them extremely charming.

Brad Appleton333 days ago
A person with long hair holding a smartphone, wearing a black jacket, in front of a teal background.
Pop Culture

Influencer Making Over $100,000 on Alleged 'Competitive' Diet Group Gets Restricted by Meta

Meta restricted monetization on Liv Schmidt's "Skinni Société" group after reports claimed the community encouraged disordered eating to teenagers.

Alex Ocho419 days ago
A photo of Craig Mack and Diddy
Music

Report: Craig Mack Sought to Exit Deal With Bad Boy Records, Almost Signed to Death Row

An eye-opening 'Rolling Stone' investigative report details Mack going to great lengths to depart Bad Boy Records in the mid '90s.

Jaelani Turner-Williams700 days ago
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Kehlani poses with a peace sign at a WEHO PRIDE event, wearing a graphic t-shirt
Music

Kehlani Responds to 'Cult' Allegations Amid Custody Battle With Ex (UPDATE)

Kehlani has issued a statement denying claims TMZ published regarding a custody battle with their ex, Javaughn Young-White.

Joe Price712 days ago
A man sits outside a shop wearing a leather jacket with patches, including one that reads "President." Neon signs are visible in the background
Pop Culture

Ex Hells Angels President Suggests 'Bikeriders' Fans Shouldn't Wear Motorcycle Club's Patch: 'Be Prepared to Back It Up'

George Christie, who served as president of the Ventura chapter of the infamous motorcycle club, shares a PSA to fakers.

Brad Callas748 days ago
Life

Accused Cult Leader 'Nature Boy' Sentenced to Life Without Parole

On Friday, a jury found Eligio Bishop guilty on all counts, including rape.

Brad Callas868 days ago
Pop Culture

Andrew Keegan Jokes That Being Labeled a 'Cult Leader' Was a ‘Badge of Honor’

The '10 Things I Hate About You' actor appeared on Danielle Fishel's podcast to discuss his alleged cult.

tara mahadevan886 days ago
Pop Culture

Dances With Wolves Actor, Leader of "Cult-Like" Group, Facing Sexual Assault Charges

Nathan Chasing Horse is also facing charges in Montana and British Columbia.

Louis Pavlakos1129 days ago
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Jonah Hill and Lisa Rinna Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game
Style

Jonah Hill Launches Meaningful Existence Brand Centered Around Wellness Guru Alter Ego Prophet Ezekiel Profit

Prophet Ezekiel Profit's Meaningful Existence insists it seeks to “spread joy throughout the universe by monetizing happiness” and is “definitely not a cult."

Brad Callas1194 days ago
Summer Walker and Lil Uzi Vert at separate events
Music

Summer Walker Reacts to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘I Make a City Girl Believe in Satan’ Lyric

Following Lil Uzi Vert's Rolling Loud tease, fans have been holding out hope that the unreleased track featuring the lyric will be released soon.

Trace William Cowen1229 days ago

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