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From the classic indie-comedy 'Waiting...' to the OG stoner-film 'Cheech and Chong's Up in Smoke,' these are the best cult movies on Netflix right now.Jake Naturman
Dotemu's latest places fans of the cult classic in the world of the troopers and the bugs they are battling. Lock in!Jamie Iovine
In a new interview with Variety, Marlon Wayans says a sequel to 'White Chicks' is "necessary," especially given that the world needs to laugh right now.tara mahadevan
Lil Yachty is aboard the sequel, which sees Mike Epps reprising his role from the 2001 original.Trace William Cowen