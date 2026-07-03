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Berry Gordy's 'The Last Dragon' Returns to Theaters to Celebrate 40th Anniversary
Pop Culture

Berry Gordy's 'The Last Dragon' Returns to Theaters to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Berry Gordy’s 'The Last Dragon' is hitting theaters for a limited three-day run to celebrate 40 years of the cult classic.

Bernadette Giacomazzo272 days ago
Pop Culture

Busy Philipps Felt Embarrassed About Being in ‘White Chicks’ Before It Became a Classic: ‘People Hated It’

Phillips told NPR podcast 'Fresh Air' that 'White Chicks' was "universally panned" before it went on to become a cult classic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams865 days ago
Peter Dinklage
Pop Culture

Peter Dinklage to Star in Reboot of 'Toxic Avenger'

Deadline reports that Peter Dinklage will be the star of the "contemporary reimagining" reboot of the '80s cult-classic film 'The Toxic Avenger.'

Gavin Evans2056 days ago
once
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Teaser Trailer Released

Tarantino's latest hits theaters this July.

Trace William Cowen2677 days ago

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