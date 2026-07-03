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Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan wave at an event. Jamie wears an elegant dress with one-sleeve, while Lindsay sports a sparkling, sleeveless outfit
Pop Culture

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite in 'Freaky Friday 2' Set Footage

Disney has confirmed that the sequel to the cult classic will arrive in theaters in 2025.

tara mahadevan754 days ago
Marlon Wayans speaks into a microphone on The Breakfast Club radio show, seated at a desk with various items, including a water bottle and basketball
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Says People Need to 'Laugh Again at Inappropriate Things' When Asked About 'White Chicks' Sequel

The actor and comedian previously called the sequel "necessary."

tara mahadevan772 days ago
Pop Culture

Busy Philipps Felt Embarrassed About Being in ‘White Chicks’ Before It Became a Classic: ‘People Hated It’

Phillips told NPR podcast 'Fresh Air' that 'White Chicks' was "universally panned" before it went on to become a cult classic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams865 days ago
Chance the Rapper performs at Way out West.
Music

Chance the Rapper on 'Acid Rap’ Influencing Artists Like Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow

Chance says he gets praise to this day from artists younger than him and shouted out others from Chicago like Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Chief Keef.

Trace William Cowen1175 days ago
Cruel Intentions
Pop Culture

'Cruel Intentions' Reboot Series in Development at IMDb TV

Over 20 years after the cult favorite film, IMDb TV is developing an updated take on 'Cruel Intentions.' The series reboot will be set in Washington, D.C.

Brad Callas1751 days ago
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tucker friday
Pop Culture

Chris Tucker Speaks on Only Being Paid $10,000 for His Role in 'Friday'

Chris Tucker told Shannon Sharpe that he was only paid $10,000 to play Smokey in 'Friday' because the hit film was shot on a shoestring budget.

tara mahadevan1997 days ago
Peter Dinklage
Pop Culture

Peter Dinklage to Star in Reboot of 'Toxic Avenger'

Deadline reports that Peter Dinklage will be the star of the "contemporary reimagining" reboot of the '80s cult-classic film 'The Toxic Avenger.'

Gavin Evans2056 days ago
The cast of 'The Sandlot' celebrates the movie's 25th anniversary.
Pop Culture

'The Sandlot' TV Series Sequel Is Coming to Disney+ Streaming Service

Disney+ is developing a series that will serve as a sequel to the cult classic 1993 film ‘The Sandlot.’

Jose Martinez2655 days ago
'Sandlot' TV reboot
Pop Culture

'The Sandlot' Is Being Remade Into a TV Series, Starring the Original Cast

A number of reboots and spin-offs of cult classics are in the works, and now we have another one to add to the list.

tara mahadevan2696 days ago
Austin Vesely with Chance the Rapper during the premiere of the film 'Slice'
Pop Culture

'Slice' Is An Ambitious Stab at Cult Classic Greatness

'Slice,' aka the A24 horror flick that is also Chance The Rapper's feature film debut that also stars Zazie Beetz and Joe Keery (of 'Stranger Things' fame), is above all it’s a love letter to horror camp.

Frazier Tharpe2867 days ago
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Stephen King
Pop Culture

Here's When the 'Pet Sematary' Remake and 'Shining' Sequel Hit Theaters

One of the Stephen King adaptations will drop next year, the other one the year after.

Sajae Elder2977 days ago

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