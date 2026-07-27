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Ben Stiller Teases 'Severance' Season 3 Production Start With Lumon Founder's 'Return to Work' Quote

The acclaimed Apple TV+ hit was renewed for a third season last year.

Ben Stiller, wearing glasses and a black shirt, gestures while seated on stage, holding papers.
Image via Getty/Dominik Bindl

Ben Stiller, no doubt still riding the high of his beloved Knicks securing their first chip in over half a century, seems to be signaling that Severance is back in action.

In an update shared to X on Monday (July 27), Stiller captioned an enticing image of what appears to be stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower running through a familiar hallway with a quote from Kier Eagan, founder of the fictional Lumon company (and/or cult).

“To return to work is to return home,” reads the post, which would strongly suggest that work is underway on the Apple TV+ hit’s third season.

A season three renewal was confirmed by Apple in March of last year, which didn’t come as a surprise given how well the series has performed, both critically and commercially. In a statement at the time, Stiller, a director and executive producer on Severance, called working on the series “one of the most creatively exciting experiences” of his life.

While a release date for the third season hasn’t been announced, Scott recently told Deadline that the aim was to get new episodes out “much sooner” than was the case with the series’ second round.

Following Stiller’s tease, Complex has reached out to Apple reps for comment. This story may be updated.

Also on the horizon for Stiller is Focker-in-Law with Ariana Grande, plus a Knicks-focused documentary series.

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