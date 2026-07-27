Ben Stiller Teases 'Severance' Season 3 Production Start With Lumon Founder's 'Return to Work' Quote

Ben Stiller, no doubt still riding the high of his beloved Knicks securing their first chip in over half a century, seems to be signaling that Severance is back in action.

In an update shared to X on Monday (July 27), Stiller captioned an enticing image of what appears to be stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower running through a familiar hallway with a quote from Kier Eagan, founder of the fictional Lumon company (and/or cult).

“To return to work is to return home,” reads the post, which would strongly suggest that work is underway on the Apple TV+ hit’s third season.