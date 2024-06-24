Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite in 'Freaky Friday 2' Set Footage

Freaky Friday fans have gotten their wish.
Disney has shared the first behind-the-scenes images from the production of Freaky Friday 2, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Lohan is returning as Anna Coleman, and Curtis as her mother, Tess Coleman.
According to Variety, Disney says the sequel will see a theatrical release in 2025. The original Freaky Friday arrived in theaters in 2003 and earned $160 million at the global box office.
In addition to Lohan, 37, and 65-year-old Curtis, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao are reprising their respective roles.
The cast will be filled out by a handful of newcomers, including Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons.
While rumors about a second installation have been significantly swirling for about a year, Lohan confirmed the news to be true this March during a conversation with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM.
“We’re both excited,” Lohan said. “I’m gonna speak for Jamie.” In a separate interview with People, Lohan said she was "excited to work with Jamie again."