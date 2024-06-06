“Nothing like the 90s—90s we had In Living Color, we had Martin, we had Wayans Brothers, we had Fresh Prince [of Bel-Air]," the 51-year-old said. "Everybody was making fun of everything and we was having a lot of fuckin’ fun. And we gonna bring that back.”

Back in 2021, Wayans commented on why the sequel is “necessary,” and made similar comments to Variety about the world taking itself too seriously.

“I think White Chicks 2 is necessary,” he told Variety. “I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit. I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be. And the world just keeps giving us more [ideas]. White Chicks 2 is writing itself.”

The original White Chicks was a box office hit, grossing $113 million globally in 2004. Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, the now-cult classic follows two FBI agents, played by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who go undercover as white women to solve a plot to kidnap two young, white, ditzy socialites.