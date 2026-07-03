Crossovers

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A woman in a red, sparkling outfit with long, wavy hair stands confidently on stage with red lights in the background.
Music

Karol G Says She Doesn’t Need English Songs to Succeed in Global Music Scene

The Colombian superstar told Vogue she’s proud to represent herself authentically in Spanish, even as her global fame grows.

Mark Elibert270 days ago
Album cover featuring Selena with "Dreaming of You" text and 30th anniversary edition label.
Music

Selena's 'Dreaming Of You' Album - How to Buy on Vinyl

The Latin superstar's timeless English-crossover album is available now on vinyl at Complex.

Complex Staff335 days ago
Ryan Reynolds at a red carpet event, wearing a black suit and white shirt, with "Deadpool" and "Wolverine" signage in the background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing 'Deadpool' and 'X-Men' Team-Up Film

The star is reportedly in the early working stages on an ensemble film.

Alex Ocho440 days ago
James Gunn at Suicide Squad premiere
Pop Culture

James Gunn on Possible Marvel and DC Crossover: ‘I’m Certain That’s More Likely Now That I’m in Charge’

James Gunn revealed that a crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe has been "discussed" but is likely "years away" nonetheless.

taramhdvn1198 days ago
tom-hardy
Pop Culture

Here’s What Tom Hardy Had to Say About a Spider-Man and Venom Crossover

In a new interview, 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' star Tom Hardy talked about the possibility of Venom and Spider-Man meeting up on the big screen.

Jordan Rose1802 days ago
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luda
Pop Culture

Ludacris Addresses Rumors of 'Fast & Furious' and 'Jurassic World' Crossover Movie

Luda reveals whether or not he's down for the meme-inspiring hypothetical mashup, which has been the subject of jokes and rumors for months now.

Trace William Cowen1837 days ago
hot ones
Pop Culture

‘Hot Ones’ Invades ‘Tonight Show’ for Crossover Special With Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon

Fallon is brought to tears while enduring an abbreviated version of the 'Hot Ones' experience.

Trace William Cowen2593 days ago
deadpool
Pop Culture

We Almost Got a Deadpool, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Daredevil Crossover Movie

The project was nearly helmed by 'Jason Bourne' director Paul Greengrass.

Trace William Cowen2602 days ago
Elmo
Pop Culture

Elmo Visits Westeros in New ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Sesame Street’ Crossover

'Sesame Street' is no stranger to parodies of movies and TV shows, even if the children watching may have no idea what it's all about.

Joe Price2648 days ago
hugh jackman ryan reynolds
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds: 'I Would Love to Do a Deadpool/Wolverine Mashup at Some Point'

Though the possibility of a Deadpool and Wolverine movie (co-starring Hugh Jackman) is slim, Ryan Reynolds still holds on to hope.

Kyle Shokeye2783 days ago
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deadpool
Pop Culture

'Avengers' Directors Believe Deadpool and X-Men Will Join Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Russos think we will see Deadpool and the X-Men in future Marvel movies.

Alex Galbraith2783 days ago
idris
Pop Culture

Idris Elba Says He and ASAP Rocky Are Down to Collab as Musicians or Actors

Idris Elba talks 'Yardie,' Skip Marley, and the possibility of linking up with ASAP Rocky for a collab of some sort. "Not necessarily music," the noted multi-hyphenate told Beats 1 Tuesday.

Trace William Cowen2881 days ago
Justice League Cast
Pop Culture

'Aquaman' Director Says There Are No Justice League Cameos

'Aquaman' director James Wan says the film won't have any cameos from the other Justice League members following the squad's attempt at an epic crossover movie in 2017.

Victoria L. Johnson2901 days ago
Allen Iverson shares a laugh with Steph Curry.
Sports

Allen Iverson Says Michael Jordan Is Still Salty About the Time He Crossed Him Over

Allen Iverson talks about the time he crossed Michael Jordan over and says MJ is still pretty salty about it.

Chris Yuscavage3420 days ago
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