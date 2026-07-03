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Cam Newton loved wearing Under Armour’s form-fitting CompFit ankle sleeve so much during his Championship run at Auburn that he had his favorite brand create a trainer with similar features. The result is his first signature shoe, the UA Cam Highlight Trainer.