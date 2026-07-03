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Split image. Left: Earl Thomas in a football jersey with dreadlocks. Right: His ex-wife Nina Thomas with long hair smiling, wearing a light-colored top.
Sports

Earl Thomas Allegedly Had $2.7 Million Stolen by Estranged Wife

Nina Thomas, who filed for divorce from the NFL star in 2020 over alleged infidelity, faces multiple charges of fraud and theft.

Alex Ocho573 days ago
Music

Michael Jackson’s Name Appears in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Files, Contains No Criminal Accusations

The bombshell list also included the names of high-profile figures, like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Stephen Hawking, and Pope John Paul II.

Joshua Espinoza926 days ago
Life

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison After Serving 7 Years in Connection to Mother’s Murder

The 32-year-old woman was released on parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder of Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Joshua Espinoza933 days ago
Life

Man Accused of Murdering His Neighbor Over Dog Poop Dispute

Tennessee resident Stefen White is accused of fatally shooting a man who asked him to pick up his dog's feces from their shared yard.

Joshua Espinoza933 days ago
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Case: NYPD Reportedly Has Enough Evidence to Arrest Accuser for Attacking Actor

The actor's lawyer says police have obtained evidence that counters Grace Jabbari's account of the alleged assault.

Joshua Espinoza1115 days ago
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Music

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Reportedly Caught With Drugs in Jail

Authorities did not provide details on the contraband or when the suspect was busted.

Joshua Espinoza1143 days ago
Donald Trump is seen clapping at a rally
Life

Trump Arrested After Turning Himself in for Hush Money Case Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty &amp; Faces Up to 136 Years

In March, Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges. The case centers on his alleged part in a hush money scheme.

Trace William Cowen1201 days ago
Dentist seen in mugshot after arrest
Life

Colorado Dentist Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Wife in ‘Calculated Murder’

Several of the dentist's patients have since spoken with press, expressing shock over the case. The man has been charged with first-degree murder.

Trace William Cowen1216 days ago
Police shared this image and video of an attempted barista abduction
Life

Footage Shows Man Allegedly Trying to Abduct Barista at Drive-Thru, Suspect Arrested

The incident took place in the Auburn area of Washington state earlier this week. A suspect has since been arrested, with police thanking locals for their help.

Trace William Cowen1277 days ago
A woman who ran an alleged funeral home scam is pictured
Life

Funeral Home Operator Alleged to Have Illegally Sold Body Parts Gets 20-Year Federal Prison Sentence

The woman, Megan Hess, was arrested in 2020 alongside her mother. This week, both women struck plea deals in connection with the disturbing case.

Trace William Cowen1291 days ago
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Austin Harrouff in his mugshot from his 2016 arrest
Life

Florida Man Who Killed Couple and Chewed on Victim's Face Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea

25-year-old Florida man Austin Harrouff will avoid jail time after a judge accepted his insanity plea in the killing of a married couple in 2016.

Joe Price1328 days ago
Nike Trailers in Memphis Ransacked
Sneakers

$800,000 Worth of Products Stolen From Nike Trailers in Memphis

$800,000 worth of products were stolen out of Nike trailers in Memphis a day after 2022 Laboy Day. Click here for the details about the crimes.

Victor Deng1409 days ago
Screenshot from piece on Thomas Raynard James' exoneration on CBS Miami.
Life

Florida Man Exonerated After 32 Years in Prison Over Mistaken Identity

Thomas Raynard James has been released from prison after serving 32 years for a murder he never committed after an eyewitness identified the wrong person.

Jose Martinez1542 days ago
Finger hovers over Tinder app on a smartphone.
Life

Tinder Will Allow Users to Run Background Checks on Their Matches

Tinder has partnered with the startup Garbo to provide users with the opportunity to run a background check on people they have matched with.

Jose Martinez1592 days ago
Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert
Music

Judge Agrees to Suppress Video Footage in YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Gun Case

According to documents, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick determined authorities did not have probable cause to seize and search a camera found at the scene.

Joshua Espinoza1599 days ago
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Brian Houston speaks on stage during the Hillsong Atlanta grand opening at Hillsong Atlanta.
Life

Hillsong Megachurch Founder Charged With Concealing Child Sex Offenses

Hillsong megachurch founder Brian Houston is accused of allegedly withholding information from police regarding his father’s past sexual abuse.

Jose Martinez1808 days ago
vatican
Life

Vatican Charging 10 People With Financial Crimes, Including a Cardinal

A 2019 investigation found “a vast network of ties between financial market operators who generated substantial losses for the Vatican finances.”

Brenton Blanchet1840 days ago

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