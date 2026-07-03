Celebrity Crime

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D4vd.
Pop Culture

D4vd Dubbed a 'Psychopath' by Former Friend Who Says Singer 'Betrayed' His Circle

Aysia Collins has fired back at accusations that she cosplayed Celeste Rivas, the woman D4vd is accused of murdering.

Trey Alston28 days ago
Shia LaBeouf.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Hit With 3 Counts of Battery From Mardi Gras Bar Fight

The Orleans Parish DA's Office misdemeanor charges come roughly three months after the actor's arrest at R Bar on Royal Street.

Complex Staff56 days ago

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