After Greg Anthony and Warren Sapp's recent arrests, we take a look at other athletes who were caught (allegedly) soliciting prostitutes.Gavin Evans
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A look at some of the more ridiculous athlete mugshots of all time, with updates for more recent arrests.Gavin Evans
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