Man Accused of Murdering His Neighbor Over Dog Poop Dispute

A Tennessee man was taken into custody last week after an argument over dog poop turned deadly.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred Saturday night in north Knoxville, a small city located roughly three hours outside of Nashville. Local police responded to a report of gunfire at home in the 400 block of E. Oldham Avenue, where the ultimately found an unconscious man with at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities said officers reportedly made resuscitation efforts, but the unidentified victim succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement officials eventually identified the suspected gunman as 34-year-old Stefen White, a Knoxville resident who lived on the same property as the victim.

“Responding officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead as a result of his injuries,” officials said in a statement to WVLT. “All involved parties are accounted for and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.”