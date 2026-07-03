Featured
In honor of the 15 year anniversary of 'The Wire,' we're digging through the carcasses of #peaktv to find the television shows that have got the closest to 'The Wire's glory.Ross Scarano
Because crime that runs in the fam can always make for some great TV.Debbie Encalada
Can the king of Toronto reclaim his throne during re-election?Russ Bengtson
Pop Culture
‘Black Panther’ Screenwriter Reveals What Makes T’Challa One of the Most 'Unique' Characters in the MCU
Joe Robert Cole explains how he went from writing the People v. O.J. Simpson to Marvel's Black Panther, and how he and director Ryan Coogler shaped the world of Wakanda on the big screen. Plus, why his War Machine script never came to be.James Charisma