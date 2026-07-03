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Split image. Left: 50 Cent. Right: Diddy
Music

50 Cent’s Diddy Docuseries Will Arrive on Netflix: ‘It Is a Complex Narrative Spanning Decades'

The rapper previously announced that the streaming platform had won a bidding war for the docuseries.

Alex Ocho661 days ago
gunna
Music

Gunna Explains Crime Stoppers Footage That Went Viral: ‘I Ain’t Never Stopped a Crime. Never’

Gunna dropped by the 'Breakfast Club' to chop it up ahead of the release of his new album, give his takes on Thugger vs. French, and much more.

Trace William Cowen2251 days ago
robert durst
Pop Culture

Robert Durst Alleging 'The Jinx' Filmmakers Manipulated His Confession

The defense is claiming the HBO doc's filmmakers edited Durst's comments to a manipulative degree.

Hannah Lifshutz2641 days ago
Making a Murderer Avery
Pop Culture

‘Making a Murderer’ Part 2 Premieres on Netflix in October

The second installment of the award-winning docuseries premieres on Oct. 19.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2853 days ago
Chris Rock.
Pop Culture

'Fargo' Taps Chris Rock to Star as 1950s Crime Boss

'Fargo' season 4 is officially a go, and Chris Rock is set to star. What's more, fans have been treated to more information about the plot than the series usually reveals.

juliarp2906 days ago
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Supreme Court
Pop Culture

Brendan Dassey's Lawyers Ask Supreme Court to Hear the 'Making a Murderer' Defendant's Case

A lower court ruled to keep Brendan Dassey behind bars.

Julia Reiss3069 days ago
'Seven Seconds'
Pop Culture

The Trailer for Netflix's New Crime Series 'Seven Seconds’ Looks Mad Heavy

Regina King and Clare-Hope Ashitey star in Netflix's latest anthology crime drama series.

Khal3097 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey' Trailer Shows Original Investigators Reuniting to Try and Solve Murder

CBS is premiering their JonBenét Ramsey true crime series in September.

Trace William Cowen3622 days ago

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