American Crime Story

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There are a slew of promising new shows on the horizon for 2018. From grown-ish and Black Lightning to The Chi and Roseanne to The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. these are some of the most anticipated shows on TV, Netflix, Hulu, and streaming services.
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Latest Stories

Sarah Paulson
Pop Culture

Sarah Paulson Addresses Backlash Over Wearing Fat Suit to Play Linda Tripp

With FX's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' set to premiere next week, Sarah Paulson admits she regrets wearing a fat suit to portray Linda Tripp in the show.

Brad Callas1802 days ago
Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards.
Pop Culture

Here Are the Winners at the 2018 Emmy Awards

A rundown of the winners at the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and the moments that left a lasting mark on the ceremony.

Jose Martinez2880 days ago
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Pop Culture

Gianni Versace's Partner Antonio D’Amico Calls 'American Crime Story' a 'Misrepresentation'

D'Amico says the show doesn't accurately depict what actually happened.

Julia Reiss3111 days ago
Ryan Murphy
Pop Culture

Ryan Murphy Defends 'American Crime Story’ Amid Criticism from Versace Family

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' follows the blockbuster inaugural season of 'American Crime Story' focusing on O.J. Simpson.

Trace William Cowen3130 days ago
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Gianni and Donatella Versace
Pop Culture

Versace Family Wants 'American Crime Story' to Be Seen 'As a Work of Fiction'

The designer's family is calling the series "a work of fiction."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3132 days ago
ryan murphy
Pop Culture

Ryan Murphy Reveals 'American Horror Story' Season 8 Will Take Place in the Future

'American Horror Story' creator Ryan Murphy dicusses season 8 of the series, and the latest installment of 'American Crime Story.'

Victoria L. Johnson3134 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Donald Glover, Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., and More Read 2016’s Funny Tweets

Donald Glover, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sarah Paulson, and more read the year's funniest tweets.

Debbie Encalada3536 days ago
Tupac
Pop Culture

'People v. O.J. Simpson' Director Bringing Tupac and Biggie True Crime Series to USA

USA is getting in the true crime game with a Tupac and Biggie murder series.

Trace William Cowen3556 days ago
Sarah Paulson
Pop Culture

Sarah Paulson Performs Leaked Clinton Emails as One-Woman Show on 'Full Frontal'

Sarah Paulson performed leaked Hillary Clinton emails on Monday's 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.'

Trace William Cowen3558 days ago
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Pop Culture

Lady Gaga to Play Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story' Season 3

Now this is perfect casting. Lady Gaga is set to play Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story' season 3.

Trace William Cowen3562 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

FX Renews 'American Crime Story' for Third Season Focusing on Gianni Versace Murder

FX renews 'American Crime Story' for season 3, focusing on the Gianni Versace murder, before season 2 even starts.

Trace William Cowen3579 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'American Crime Story' Season 2 to Focus on Hurricane Katrina and George W. Bush

Ryan Murphy has revealed details about the second season of 'American Crime Story,' which focuses on Hurricane Katrina and George W. Bush.

Trace William Cowen3648 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The Most Unexpected Comeback of 2016: Jonathan Taylor Thomas

He's back and might not even know it.

Garin Pirnia3681 days ago

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