‘Black Panther’ Screenwriter Reveals What Makes T’Challa One of the Most 'Unique' Characters in the MCU
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Joe Robert Cole explains how he went from writing the People v. O.J. Simpson to Marvel's Black Panther, and how he and director Ryan Coogler shaped the world of Wakanda on the big screen. Plus, why his War Machine script never came to be.James Charisma
There are a slew of promising new shows on the horizon for 2018. From grown-ish and Black Lightning to The Chi and Roseanne to The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. these are some of the most anticipated shows on TV, Netflix, Hulu, and streaming services.Khal
Ryan Murphy has parlayed being TV's greatest stunt queen into franchise.Cory Barker
The Limited Series categories at the Emmys are STACKED this year.Andrew Gruttadaro