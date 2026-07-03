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Trafficking Survivor Advocate Sinnamon Love Breaks Down the Diddy Trial: "It's a Model I See a Lot"
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Thief Returns Stolen Mandolins to New Jersey Music Shop With Handwritten Apology
"Merry Christmas," the note said.
Woman Arrested for Damaging Ex’s Car By Pouring Salt Into Engine and Glitter Into AC Vent
The woman also caused irreparable damage to the car's tires, windshield and rearview mirror.
Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Gets 30-Day Jail Sentence for Role In High-Speed Hit-and-Run
The 24-year-old has also been placed on probation for five years and is expected to face a multi-game suspension from the NFL.
Florida Man Arrested After Driving SUV Into Anti-Elon Musk Protesters at Tesla Dealership
44-year-old Andrew Tutil, a retired U.S. Army captain and civil engineer, was arrested after he allegedly drove into a crowd of protestors.
17-Year-Old Fatally Struck Woman With Car and Attempted to Bribe Bystanders With Venmo to Flee
The accused appeared in court on Monday after he allegedly struck and killed a homeless woman in Houston last week.
Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mother’s Car, Running Her Over
A 25-year-old woman is accused of assaulting her mother and speeding off in her vehicle.
Teen Found Guilty of Murdering Boyfriend by Intentionally Crashing Car Going 100 MPH
19-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted after a deadly crash claimed the lives of her boyfriend and a fellow passenger.
Video Shows Teens Attempting to Steal Car Before Discovering Manual Transmission
Two teens in Maryland attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station recently, before realizing that the car operated with a manual transmission.
Video Shows Man Jumping Feet First Through Open Car Window to Stop Erratic Driver
Klodian Elqeni jumped through an open window feet first to try and prevent a reckless driver from careening through a public square in Albania.
Over $1 Million Raised for Family of Uber Eats Driver Who Died in Carjacking Attempt by Teenagers
The family of the Uber Eats driver who died in an attempted carjacking has raised over $1 million to help cover funeral costs and support the family.
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Through Crowd of People at Black Lives Matter Protest
Tatiana Turner was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after driving through counter-protesters at a BLM event.
Investigators: South Dakota AG Said He Hit a Deer With His Car But Actually Hit a Person
Authorities in South Dakota are investigating after the state's Attorney General said he hit a deer with his car, but actually hit a person.
Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Trying to Teach Dog to Drive
Not from Florida.
Police Search for Suspect Who Posted Photo With Vehicle Following Hit-and-Run Attack on Ex-Boyfriend
The woman is suspected of targeting her ex-boyfriend.
Uber Announces Real-Time Background Checks for Its Drivers
Uber says it intends to improve riders' safety by removing drivers with new criminal offenses.
Police Have Identified and Arrested the Suspected Driver in Charlottesville Tragedy
Virginia police have arrested James Alex Fields Jr., the suspect who murdered one person and injured others in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Florida Man Tried to Carjack Police Car With Steak Knife
Man arrested for trying to carjack a police car with the officers sitting in it.