Car Crimes

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Life

Woman Arrested for Damaging Ex’s Car By Pouring Salt Into Engine and Glitter Into AC Vent

The woman also caused irreparable damage to the car's tires, windshield and rearview mirror.

Jaelani Turner-Williams333 days ago
Rashee Rice.
Sports

Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Gets 30-Day Jail Sentence for Role In High-Speed Hit-and-Run

The 24-year-old has also been placed on probation for five years and is expected to face a multi-game suspension from the NFL.

Joshua Espinoza365 days ago
A booking record with a mugshot, name, race, gender, facility, charges, and bond details for Andrew S. Dutil.
Life

Florida Man Arrested After Driving SUV Into Anti-Elon Musk Protesters at Tesla Dealership

44-year-old Andrew Tutil, a retired U.S. Army captain and civil engineer, was arrested after he allegedly drove into a crowd of protestors.

Alex Ocho479 days ago
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Life

17-Year-Old Fatally Struck Woman With Car and Attempted to Bribe Bystanders With Venmo to Flee

The accused appeared in court on Monday after he allegedly struck and killed a homeless woman in Houston last week.

Alex Ocho937 days ago
Life

Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mother’s Car, Running Her Over

A 25-year-old woman is accused of assaulting her mother and speeding off in her vehicle.

Alex Ocho1004 days ago
Life

Teen Found Guilty of Murdering Boyfriend by Intentionally Crashing Car Going 100 MPH

19-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted after a deadly crash claimed the lives of her boyfriend and a fellow passenger.

Alex Ocho1065 days ago
Screenshot of carjackers running away from vehicle
Life

Video Shows Teens Attempting to Steal Car Before Discovering Manual Transmission

Two teens in Maryland attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station recently, before realizing that the car operated with a manual transmission.

taramhdvn1205 days ago
A man jumps through the car window of a reckless driver.
Life

Video Shows Man Jumping Feet First Through Open Car Window to Stop Erratic Driver

Klodian Elqeni jumped through an open window feet first to try and prevent a reckless driver from careening through a public square in Albania.

Gavin Evans1908 days ago
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uber-eats
Life

Over $1 Million Raised for Family of Uber Eats Driver Who Died in Carjacking Attempt by Teenagers

The family of the Uber Eats driver who died in an attempted carjacking has raised over $1 million to help cover funeral costs and support the family.

tara mahadevan1933 days ago
A Los Angeles police officer faces Trump supporters during a pro Trump rally in Tujunga.
Life

Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Through Crowd of People at Black Lives Matter Protest

Tatiana Turner was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after driving through counter-protesters at a BLM event.

Gavin Evans2119 days ago
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Life

Investigators: South Dakota AG Said He Hit a Deer With His Car But Actually Hit a Person

Authorities in South Dakota are investigating after the state's Attorney General said he hit a deer with his car, but actually hit a person.

Gavin Evans2132 days ago
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Uber
Life

Uber Announces Real-Time Background Checks for Its Drivers

Uber says it intends to improve riders' safety by removing drivers with new criminal offenses.

Joshua Espinoza2926 days ago
james fields mugshot
Life

Police Have Identified and Arrested the Suspected Driver in Charlottesville Tragedy

Virginia police have arrested James Alex Fields Jr., the suspect who murdered one person and injured others in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Kyle Neubeck3261 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Florida Man Tried to Carjack Police Car With Steak Knife

Man arrested for trying to carjack a police car with the officers sitting in it.

fridagarza4000 days ago

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