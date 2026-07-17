Julio Foolio Killer Pleads Guilty to Punching a Deputy, Gets Five Years Added to Sentence

Key Takeaways
- Davion Murphy pleaded guilty on July 1 to Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.
- The charge stems from a February, 2025 incident at the Falkenberg Road Jail.
- Murphy is already serving life in prison without parole for Julio Foolio’s murder.
Julio Foolio was shot and killed in 2024, and one of the men convicted of his murder has now had five years added to his sentence.
Davion Murphy was found guilty of killing Foolio last May alongside Rashad Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Isaiah Chance, and sentenced to life without parole the following month (a fifth suspect, Alicia Andrews, was found guilty of manslaughter). He was also facing a separate charge of Battery on a Law Enforcement Office for a 2025 incident that occurred while he was locked up at the Falkenberg Road Jail.
According to court records viewed by Complex, on February 21, 2025, Murphy reportedly acted "violent and disruptive towards staff" when a deputy approached him and attempted to handcuff him. Murphy then "turned around and used his right hand to punch the [deputy] on the left shoulder, which caused the [deputy] to fall to the floor."
Late last month, Murphy pleaded guilty to the charge. On July 1, Judge Gregory Green signed off on the plea and sentenced Murphy to five years in prison, with credit for 536 days already served.
Julio Foolio was shot and killed on June 23, 2024, after coming to Tampa to celebrate his 26th birthday at an Airbnb. He was eventually asked to leave due to having too many people at the residence, causing him to attempt to get a room at a nearby Holiday Inn.
That’s when Davion Murphy, Rashad Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Isaiah Chance, who'd been allegedly tracking Foolio through multiple Tampa nightclubs that night, shot at his car as someone else in the vehicle attempted to drive away. Foolio died at the scene.
Authorities have claimed that Foolio's murder was due to a war between multiple Jacksonville gangs. They claimed that 6 Block, which Foolio had allegedly belonged to, was in an ongoing altercation between two allied gangs, ATK (Ace's Top Killers, which is, per prosecutors, connected to rapper Yungeen Ace) and 1200.
Foolio gained national attention in 2021 due to his feud with Yungeen Ace after the latter dropped "Who I Smoke," allegedly dissing Foolio's fallen friends. Foolio responded with several diss tracks, such as "Beatbox Remix" and "When I See You."