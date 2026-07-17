Julio Foolio Killer Pleads Guilty to Punching a Deputy, Gets Five Years Added to Sentence

Julio Foolio was shot and killed in 2024, and one of the men convicted of his murder has now had five years added to his sentence.

Davion Murphy was found guilty of killing Foolio last May alongside Rashad Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Isaiah Chance, and sentenced to life without parole the following month (a fifth suspect, Alicia Andrews, was found guilty of manslaughter). He was also facing a separate charge of Battery on a Law Enforcement Office for a 2025 incident that occurred while he was locked up at the Falkenberg Road Jail.

According to court records viewed by Complex, on February 21, 2025, Murphy reportedly acted "violent and disruptive towards staff" when a deputy approached him and attempted to handcuff him. Murphy then "turned around and used his right hand to punch the [deputy] on the left shoulder, which caused the [deputy] to fall to the floor."

Late last month, Murphy pleaded guilty to the charge. On July 1, Judge Gregory Green signed off on the plea and sentenced Murphy to five years in prison, with credit for 536 days already served.

Julio Foolio was shot and killed on June 23, 2024, after coming to Tampa to celebrate his 26th birthday at an Airbnb. He was eventually asked to leave due to having too many people at the residence, causing him to attempt to get a room at a nearby Holiday Inn.