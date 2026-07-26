11 Alleged Gang Members Indicted in Fatal Carjacking Death of Bronx Influencer Ariela Mejia-Polanco

Federal and local law enforcement have arrested 11 alleged members of a Bronx street gang in connection with the fatal carjacking of Ariela Mejia-Polanco, the social media influencer and 6ix9ine video model who was shot and killed nearly a year ago as she drove home from work.

A 15-count federal indictment unsealed July 20 targets members of Bad Boys 7 (BB7), a subset of the Trinitarios gang operating primarily in the Bronx and parts of northern New Jersey.

The defendants, reportedly mostly in their 20s and 30s, face charges including murder, racketeering conspiracy, armed robbery, carjacking, narcotics trafficking, and wire fraud.

Mejia-Polanco, 33, known online as Ariela La Langosta, was found shot multiple times inside her black Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon, New York, on Aug. 17, 2025.

Prosecutors say Mejia-Polanco left her job at Ikon Night Club in Inwood around 4:30 a.m. that morning. Six BB7 members allegedly pursued her vehicle in a high-speed chase from Manhattan into Westchester, shooting and killing her in an attempted carjacking.