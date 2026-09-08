Brianna Holt Portrait

Brianna Holt

Twitter Navigation Icon
Joined June 2020 | 4 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Three identical images of a person wearing a large hat and formal attire juxtaposed with decorative elements and animals

How Beyoncé Is Igniting a ‘Reckoning’ in Country Music

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ is already shaking up country music and bringing new attention to Black artists in the genre, and it hasn’t even dropped yet.

Brianna Holt903 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘First Day Back’ Was a Triumph

Megan Thee Stallion returned to the stage for her "first day back" at a virtual show this weekend. Here's our review.

Brianna Holt2208 days ago
"Entrepreneur" video

The Story Behind Pharrell and Jay-Z’s “Entrepreneur” Video

Music video director Calmatic tells the story behind Pharrell and Jay-Z's new music video for "Entrepreneur."

Brianna Holt2215 days ago
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Why Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Empowering Anthem “WAP” Is So Important

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is the epitome of female empowerment, and it arrived at the perfect time. Here’s why it’s so important right now.

Brianna Holt2230 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App