Latest Stories
How Beyoncé Is Igniting a ‘Reckoning’ in Country Music
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ is already shaking up country music and bringing new attention to Black artists in the genre, and it hasn’t even dropped yet.
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘First Day Back’ Was a Triumph
Megan Thee Stallion returned to the stage for her "first day back" at a virtual show this weekend. Here's our review.
The Story Behind Pharrell and Jay-Z’s “Entrepreneur” Video
Music video director Calmatic tells the story behind Pharrell and Jay-Z's new music video for "Entrepreneur."
Why Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Empowering Anthem “WAP” Is So Important
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is the epitome of female empowerment, and it arrived at the perfect time. Here’s why it’s so important right now.