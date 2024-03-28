How Beyoncé Is Igniting a ‘Reckoning’ in Country Music

“It's so empowering to me that Beyoncé chose to do a country album,” says Tanner Adell, a 23-year-old singer-songwriter who moved to Nashiville in 2021 to pursue a career in country music. “She just comes in and kicks the door down and is like, ‘We here, we've been here, this is where it came from.’”

Beyoncé’s new country album, Cowboy Carter, isn’t even out yet, but it’s already shaking up the genre. On February 13, Oklahoma’s KYKC radio station made headlines for refusing to play her new single "Texas Hold ’Em” after a listener requested the track. “We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station,” Roger Harris, the station’s general manager, responded over email.

The viral incident inspired a new wave of discourse about the lack of success and airplay that Black artists—specifically Black women—have found in country music, despite the genre’s historical roots in Black culture. It wasn’t until this year, after the release of Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” that a Black woman artist finally topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for the first time in the history of country music, and this moment has been a long time coming.

“One of the goals I had when I arrived here 41 years ago was to see a Black woman at the top of the country chart, because I don't believe in being culturally redlined out of spaces, particularly spaces that you help create,” says Alice Randall, the first Black woman to co-write a No. 1 country hit, who has seen her songs recorded by multiple generations of artists—from Johnny Cash to Trisha Yearwood. “So many Black male artists have been in that number one spot, while Black women have been gatekept from it. Beyoncé evaded the gatekeeping,” she says.